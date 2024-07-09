WWE Could Alter Plans for Potential Match Involving CM Punk and Drew McIntyre After Raw 7/8

CM Punk has been on the sidelines since Royal Rumble 2024 due to a tricep injury. Despite his condition, the Second City Saint has been actively involved in his rivalry with Drew McIntyre. Needless to say, Punk and McIntyre are poised to have a major grudge match in the future.

However, with SummerSlam 2024 fast approaching, speculations abound that Punk may find himself in a triple-threat match, given his recent actions at the Money in the Bank premium live event. The third person in the mix is none other than CM Punk’s old rival, Seth Rollins.

CM Punk may have a triple-threat match at SummerSlam 2024

As much as Drew McIntyre wants CM Punk all to himself, Seth Rollins has his own score to settle with Punk. While speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer speculated that WWE could have the trio compete in a triple-threat match at SummerSlam 2024, should CM Punk get his clearance to compete.

Meltzer also noted that while the expectation was for Punk to be pitted against McIntyre, SummerSlam could be the platform for Seth Rollins to rekindle his rivalry with Punk. It should be mentioned that Rollins vs. Punk was the original plan for WrestleMania XL.

Meltzer stated, “So when this segment was over, and I don’t know, I thought they were probably going with a three-way at SummerSlam if he’s (Punk) cleared rather than a singles match.”

Meltzer further added while speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio that CM Punk vs Seth Rollins was much talked about at one point. And given Punk’s recent actions, it could be the right time for WWE to capitalize on this heavily anticipated match. While Punk is embroiled in a feud with McIntyre at present, adding Seth Rollins to the equation makes sense, as SummerSlam is close.

At the Money in the Bank premium live event, Drew McIntyre cashed in his MITB contract during the World Championship match between Damian Preist and Seth Rollins, making it a three-way match. However, McIntyre’s plans went south, as Punk interfered, attacking McIntyre.

The Second City Saint’s attack on McIntyre ended up causing collateral damage to Seth Rollins. Due to the outcome of the match, Seth Rollins is now barred from receiving another World Title shot as long as Damian Priest remains the title holder.

Although Rollins did not get pinned in the match, he was visibly irked by CM Punk’s involvement. As a result, he was seen mouthing off to Punk after the match at ringside.

Seth Rollins vs CM Punk is going to be a long time coming if the former is injected into Punk’s rumored match against McIntyre. Nonetheless, we will have to wait and see what WWE has planned for the Biggest Party of the summer.

Seth Rollins vows to injure CM Punk again

The latest edition of Raw saw a very heated segment between CM Punk and Seth Rollins. During the segment, CM Punk insincerely apologized to Rollins for interfering in his world championship match at the MITB event. However, Rollins was not willing to let it slide, making a promise to Punk.

He stated, “I promise you this, when you are cleared, you will not even be able to say the name, ‘Drew McIntyre’ before I snap your arm and put you back on the shelf.”

Rollins concluded the segment by stating, “Actions have consequences.” At this point, it’s clear that CM Punk has to watch over his shoulders from both sides, as he has incurred the wrath of both Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre.

As it stands, CM Punk is not officially cleared to compete. We will have to wait and see if he gets his clearance before SummerSlam 2024 in August.