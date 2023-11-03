WWE Crown Jewel 2023: Preview and predictions major title changes

WWE is set to host their major pay-per-view Crown Jewel 2023 tomorrow. This year’s Crown Jewel is the fifth edition of the mega show. The match card is stacked with major champions appearing on the show including WWE universal champion Roman Reigns, and WWE heavyweight champion Seth Rollins.

Crown Jewel 2023 has a total of eight matches with five championships on the line. This year's Crown Jewel pay-per-view is as big as WrestleMania and SummerSlam.

Roman Reigns vs. LA Knight - Universal championship match

Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre - Heavyweight championship match

IYO SKY vs. Bianca Belair - SmackDown women's championship match

John Cena vs. Solo Sikoa - Singles match

Rey Mysterio vs. Logan Paul - United States championship match

Cody vs. Priest - Singles match

Rhea vs. Nia vs. Raquel vs. Zoey vs. Shayna - Raw women’s championship match

Sami Zayn vs JD McDongha - Kickoff match

Crown Jewel 2023 predictions

The pay-per-view will start with the kickoff match where Sami Zayn will take on JD McDongha. Sami Zayn is the heavy favorite to win, and this match has the potential to be one of the best of the night, as both Sami and JD are known for their high-flying, fast-paced wrestling.

The American Nightmare, Cody Rhodes, will face the current Mr. Money in the Bank, Damian Priest, in a singles matchup. This match is one of the most challenging to predict. Damian has a low probability of winning, and he could lose, leading to Cody Rhodes winning the match.

IYO SKY is set to defend her SmackDown Women's Championship against Bianca Belair. IYO SKY is expected to retain the championship, and there may be subtle signs of cracks within the Damage Ctrl faction.

Rhea Ripley will defend her Raw Women's Championship against Nia Jax, Raquel, Zoey, and Shayna in a fatal five-match. Rhea Ripley is predicted to retain her title, with a significant reason being WWE's plan to go to Elimination Chamber 2024, where she is rumored to headline her hometown show.

Logan Paul will chase another title at Crown Jewel. Having main event last year’s Crown Jewel in 2022, Logan Paul is expected to face United States Champion Rey Mysterio. This match is anticipated to be the highlight of the night, with people expecting some significant spots. Logan Paul is the heavy favorite to win and become the new United States Champion.

Seth Rollins will face the Scottish Warrior, Drew McIntyre, defending his World Heavyweight Championship against him. Seth Rollins is expected to retain his title, and at the end of the match, Drew McIntyre will turn heel and attack him.

John Cena will face Solo Sikoa and is predicted to lose the match. There is a significant possibility for him to hang up his career and retire.

Roman Reigns will make his in-ring return after SummerSlam 2023 and is set to defend his title against LA Knight. The match will feature close near falls, and interference from Jimmy Uso will play a major role in the story. In the end, the Tribal Chief is expected to retain his title.

