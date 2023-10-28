WWE Crown Jewel 2023 Roman Reigns vs LA Knight: Date, time, match card, how and where to watch, all details revealed

WWE is all set to host their fifth Crown Jewel pay-per-view. The match card is as grand as always where Roman Reigns is going to make an in-ring return after months of absence against LA Knight.

This Crown Jewel will mark The Tribal Chiefs' third time main eventing the pay-per-view. Reigns first main event Crown Jewel 2021 against beast Brock Lesnar and then the main event next year’s Crown Jewel 2022, defending his title against Logan Paul.

At today's episode of Blue Brand WWE announced their last matches for Crown Jewel 2023. And looks like the card of this year Crown Jewel 2020 is locked.

WWE Crown Jewel 2023 final match card

This year WWE Crown Jewel 2023 has a very stacked match card with some of the biggest names on it including Roman Reigns, John Cena, Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, and more.

Here is the updated match card for this spectacular pay-per-view

Roman Reigns vs. LA Knight Universal championship match

Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre Heavyweight championship match

IYO SKY vs. Bianca Belair SmackDown women's championship match

John Cena vs. Solo Sikoa

Rey Mysterio vs. Logan Paul United States championship match

Cody vs. Priest

Rhea vs. Nia vs. Raquel vs. Zoey vs. Shayna Raw women’s championship match

WWE Crown Jewel: date, time and how to watch

WWE made its second return to the Middle East this year, following Nights of Champions, for Crown Jewel. This time, they bring one of the most exciting match cards of the year. Roman Reigns is geared up to defend his Universal championship against the megastar, LA Knight.

The event is scheduled for November 4th, a Saturday. The live telecast for the United States audience will commence at 1 PM ET.

Crown Jewel 2023 will be broadcast live on the Peacock network, where subscription plans start at $4.99 per month.

