WWE Crown Jewel 2023 Roman Reigns vs LA Knight: Date, time, match card, how and where to watch, all details revealed
All you need to know about WWE next big pay per view Crown Jewel 2023, headlined by Roman Reigns and LA Knight new matches added to the card.....
Key Highlight
-
WWE Crown Jewel 2023 final match card
-
How to watch WWE Crown Jewel 2023
WWE is all set to host their fifth Crown Jewel pay-per-view. The match card is as grand as always where Roman Reigns is going to make an in-ring return after months of absence against LA Knight.
This Crown Jewel will mark The Tribal Chiefs' third time main eventing the pay-per-view. Reigns first main event Crown Jewel 2021 against beast Brock Lesnar and then the main event next year’s Crown Jewel 2022, defending his title against Logan Paul.
At today's episode of Blue Brand WWE announced their last matches for Crown Jewel 2023. And looks like the card of this year Crown Jewel 2020 is locked.
ALSO READ: WWE Crown Jewel: A look into the Top 5 best matches of all time
WWE Crown Jewel 2023 final match card
This year WWE Crown Jewel 2023 has a very stacked match card with some of the biggest names on it including Roman Reigns, John Cena, Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, and more.
Here is the updated match card for this spectacular pay-per-view
- Roman Reigns vs. LA Knight Universal championship match
- Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre Heavyweight championship match
- IYO SKY vs. Bianca Belair SmackDown women's championship match
- John Cena vs. Solo Sikoa
- Rey Mysterio vs. Logan Paul United States championship match
- Cody vs. Priest
- Rhea vs. Nia vs. Raquel vs. Zoey vs. Shayna Raw women’s championship match
ALSO READ: WWE rumors: Potential plans for Roman Reigns and future challengers for Undisputed WWE Universal Championship revealed
WWE Crown Jewel: date, time and how to watch
WWE made its second return to the Middle East this year, following Nights of Champions, for Crown Jewel. This time, they bring one of the most exciting match cards of the year. Roman Reigns is geared up to defend his Universal championship against the megastar, LA Knight.
The event is scheduled for November 4th, a Saturday. The live telecast for the United States audience will commence at 1 PM ET.
Crown Jewel 2023 will be broadcast live on the Peacock network, where subscription plans start at $4.99 per month.
ALSO READ: Roman Reigns to MISS WWE major pay-per-view Elimination Chamber 2023: Report
Expertise: Sports Education: A graduate in Humanities - BA, from Poddar Internation College, Jaipur Meet Nayan...