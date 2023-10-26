WWE Crown Jewel: A look into the Top 5 best matches of all time

WWE is gearing up to host its next premium live event, Crown Jewel 2023, on November 4th, featuring a star-packed match card. Roman Reigns will make his highly anticipated return after SummerSlam 2023, facing off against the Megastar LA Knight, while Seth Rollins defends his title against Drew McIntyre. Additionally, John Cena is slated to make a special appearance.

Furthermore, Crown Jewel has evolved into a major show that WWE hosts in the Middle East. The inaugural Crown Jewel took place in 2018, featuring a memorable tag team match where the Brothers of Destruction battled Shawn Michaels and Triple H.

This year marks WWE's fifth installment of the Crown Jewel event. Moreover, Crown Jewel has consistently delivered classic matches, and here are the top five bouts you must witness from this highly anticipated event.

ALSO READ: Brock Lesnar Crown Jewel 2023 return update: Latest reports

Top 5 best matches from Crown Jewel: Recap

AJ Styles vs. Samoa Joe: Crown Jewel 2018

AJ Styles and Samoa Joe, two of the most talented WWE signings from TNA, engaged in a highly personal feud in 2018. Joe demanded a match against the Phenomenal One, threatening harm to Styles’ family if denied. At that time, Evil Joe stood out as one of the best heels in WWE. The match had numerous intense moments, culminating in Joe almost winning the title with a chokehold. However, Styles made a comeback, finishing Joe with the Phenomenal Forearm. To date, this match is considered one of AJ Styles’ best in his WWE career.

Goldberg vs. Bobby Lashley: Crown Jewel 2021

The intense rivalry between Goldberg and Bobby Lashley took a personal turn when Lashley attacked Goldberg’s son at Summer Slam, leading to a brutal injury. With the falls-count-anywhere stipulation, the match at Crown Jewel 2021 exceeded fan expectations with several amazing spots. In the climax, Goldberg executed a spear on Lashley from the main stage to a table, securing the victory. The match provided nostalgic moments for old WWE fans with well-prepared and executed sequences.

Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns: Crown Jewel 2021

The unarguably best rivalry of this era, Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns, began at Crown Jewel 2021 and concluded a year later at Summer Slam 2022. Brock returned at Summer Slam 2021, creating confusion about Paul Heyman’s allegiance. Eventually, at Crown Jewel, Paul Heyman chose Roman Reigns, leading to Reigns’ victory and costing Lesnar the match.

Seth Rollins vs. Edge: Crown Jewel 2021

Edge and Seth Rollins had the best rivalry in 2021, culminating in a trilogy-ending match at Crown Jewel. The brutal and intense encounter saw Edge putting Rollins in a cross-face submission with the metal rod of a steel chair in the final moments.

Advertisement

Roman Reigns vs. Logan Paul: Crown Jewel 2022

Roman Reigns vs. Logan Paul was an unexpected match that not everyone was excited about. WWE built the match around the idea that Logan Paul would land one lucky punch and steal the show. Although Logan Paul did not emerge victorious, he proved his place in WWE. His match with Roman Reigns ranks among the top 10 matches of Reigns’ tribal chief run.

ALSO READ: WWE Hall of Famer believes LA Knight should be the champion ahead of match against Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel 2023