WWE Denying John Cena His 17th Title Run Would Be a Mistake Says Ex Wrestler; Find Out Why

John Cena is in the last leg of his WWE career. The former WWE Champion announced his retirement from WWE at Money In The Bank 2024. However, Cena also hinted that in the last stage of his wrestling career, he might just go to clinch that gold one more time, and thereby break Ric Flair’s record of 16 WWE Title wins.

There are varied opinions on John Cena winning the belt for the 17th time in his WWE career. WWE Hall of Famer Booker clearly said that he isn’t in favor of giving Cena the 17th WWE Championship because then he would have to vigorously defend it, which Booker T believes Cena won’t.

However, there is another WWE star who has said that WWE should let John Cena win the championship once again, and if they don’t they would be making a huge mistake. The person is WWE Hall of Famer Arn Anderson, and he has put forth the right argument for Cena to win the title one last time.

What did Arn Anderson say about John Cena?

While speaking on his podcast, “The Four Horsemen Network”, Anderson said that Cena has carried the company on his shoulders for a long time, and this is something he highly deserves.

"I don't think you can miss with that, they'll build it. That's one thing they know how to do is build stories and suspense and John, he's paid his dues and he did a great job carrying the company not by himself, but a portion of it on his shoulder. So you know when it's his time to hang it up, that should be his call and hopefully he will walk out and not limp out and call it a day,” he said.

Does WWE owe John Cena his 17th WWE title?

There is indeed a lot of substance in what Arn Anderson has said. WWE does owe John Cena a Championship. Cena was the lone superstar who had risen up to the occasion in 2005 when bigger superstars like The Rock, Stone Cold Steve Austin, Hulk Hogan, Brock Lesnar, and Goldberg had left.

There were only heels left like Triple H, Randy Orton, and a face in the name of Shawn Michaels left. John Cena who had come out of nowhere, and lost in his first match against Kurt Angle, had become bigger by 2005, when he beat JBL to win the WWE Championship. Since then Cena has gone on to win the WWE Championship 16 times.

Not only this, Cena also became more of a jobber in the last few years, as he went on to put over stars like Austin Theory, Roman Reigns, and Solo Sikoa to push them. Not just this for WWE, Cena even lost his WrestleMania 34. encounter with The Undertaker. So, by giving him the WWE title for one last time, WWE would be doing the least favor to the Cenation leader.

