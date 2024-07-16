WWE Evokes Nostalgia With Recreated Eddie and Chyna Moment Ft. Dominik and Rhea Ripley on Raw

WWE never passes up the opportunity to pay homage to its history. The promotion has recreated several exciting and entertaining moments from the past. And this time, the WWE Universe saw the recreation of one of WWE’s funny segments involving Eddie Guerrero and Chyna.

By now, you must know that the forgotten romantic storyline between Chyna and Eddie Guerrero is being recreated with Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley.

On the latest edition of Monday Night Raw, the tension between Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley echoed a classic old segment from back in the day involving the two late WWE Hall of Famers: Eddie and Chyna.

WWE recreates classic Eddie and Chyna segment on Raw with Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley

After spending three months on the sidelines, Rhea Ripley made her shocking return on Raw 7/8 with revenge on her mind. Upset with Dirty Dom’s romantic involvement with Liv Morgan, Rhea Ripley was seen giving Dom Dom the cold shoulder on the July 15th edition of Raw.

Backstage, Dominik Mysterio was seen following Rhea Ripley, echoing the angle where Eddie Guerrero followed Chyna, desperately trying to convince her after getting caught cavorting with other women. The segment between Chyna and Eddie culminated with the former throwing Guerrero’s promise ring at him, calling off their engagement.

In the present scenario, though, Rhea Ripley walked into her locker room and found a bouquet of black roses. On being asked what the roses were for, Dominik Mysterio stated, “I’m just trying to make it up to you,” before having the door slammed in his face by ‘Mami’ Rhea Ripley.

Later in the show, Dominik Mysterio faced off against Jey Uso in a singles match. At one point mid-match, Uso dropped-kicked Dominik, jolting him on top of Liv Morgan. The position immediately reversed as Morgan forced her way on top of Dom Dom before Rhea Ripley stormed out to get her hands on the Women’s World Champion. Morgan, however, escaped through the crowd.

Nonetheless, Rhea Ripley is set to challenge Liv Morgan for the Women’s World Championship at SummerSlam 2024. It will be interesting to see how this steamy storyline develops in the run-up to the Biggest Party of the Summer.

WWE seemingly hints at a betrayal between Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio

After Dominik Mysterio found himself on the losing side against Jey Uso on Raw, he made her way backstage and bumped into the Eradicator. Ripley lay bare her honest thoughts to Dominik. She stated, "Let's get this straight... I don't belong to anyone. I'm not yours... You're mine!"

Ripley then handed the black rose to Dominik Mysterio, leaving him smiling confidently. However, the hint here is the black rose. While this may be a little too far-fetched speculation, black roses symbolize death and mourning, which may indicate a portentous ending to their relationship.

Then again, Rhea Ripley may have an affinity for black roses, given her gothic appearance, and who knows that better than Dominik?

Nonetheless, seeing how Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan settle their feud at SummerSlam will be interesting.