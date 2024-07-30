WWE Fan Purchases Val Venis Trademark And Uses It For LGBTQ+ Support

Recently, a WWE fan purchased the trademark of Val Venis in a move to support the LGBTQ+ community. The Val Venis website, which is called The Valued Allies of LBGTQ+ Vital Educational and Non-Judgemental Informational Services, was introduced on social media. The acronym is VAL VENIS.

Former WWE wrestler Tyler Reks, who is now known as Gabbi Tuft, came out in support of the Val Venis Foundation, asking the founder to make stickers. She also added that AEW star Nyla Rose, who is a trans woman, would probably purchase it.

Christian Cage is another notable wrestler to tweet, promoting the stickers of Val Venis, which cost $4 apiece. He further added that profits made from it would be donated to the welfare of the LGBTQ+ community.

The possible reason to pick the name Val Venis

After leaving WWE, former wrestler Val Venis didn't do much in the squared circle. However, he has been getting heat from the wrestling community for his homophobic views and comments. On his social media, he frequently ridicules trans and homosexual people.

His homophobic hatred escalated to that point recently when he canceled the new bookings due to the influence of the LGBTQ+ community. Taking to Facebook, the former Intercontinental Champion noted,

“Hello, wrestling fans. Just a heads-up. I will finish up obligations on my next 2 appearances (I won’t say when or where until the day of, as the LGBTQ+++XYZ nutjobs like to threaten promoters for booking me). As of today, I will no longer be taking any further public bookings for the foreseeable future."

Venis added that he was frustrated by his booking being canceled because of his political views. His opinion is aligned with right-wing politics.

Val Venis' career in WWE

Val Venis was an intriguing character that defined the Attitude Era product of WWE. He played the gimmick of an adult star who would woo women every week. He was part of various risque segments in the Attitude Era, which wouldn't be considered appropriate in the current PG Era.

Besides Val Venis, he also portrayed other characters. Once he was a member of the stable Right to Censor, while in 2002 he played a gimmick named The Big Valbowski. He was essentially a mid-card star throughout his career, spending eleven years in WWE from 1998 to 2009.

During his decade-long career in the Stamford-based promotion, Val Venis won the European Championship and World Tag Team Championship each, and the International Championship twice.

