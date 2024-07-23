WWE Fans Feel Liv Morgan’s ‘Look Like Me’ Segment Ended the PG Era on Monday Night Raw

On the July 22nd, 2024, edition of Monday Night Raw, the saga between Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley unlocked another chapter. Finally, Dominik Mysterio cleared all misunderstandings and revealed the status of his relationship with Liv Morgan in the absence of Mami Rhea Ripley.

Rhea Ripley dragged Dominik Mysterio out in the middle of the ring and was furious to clear things out between Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan; Mami called out Liv Morgan to finally clear all the mess in person revolving around herself, Liv Morgan, and Dominik Mysterio.

Liv Morgan showed up, but she was in the crowd on the staircase, where she told Rhea Ripley she was not there for Rhea Ripley. Still, she is here for her ‘Daddy Dom,’ and she feels like Dominik Mysterio deserves a girl like her. She turns around while wearing shorts once again, seducing Dominik Mysterio in front of fans.

WWE Fans feel Liv Morgan ended the PG Era on Monday Night Raw

Fans are now sharing their thoughts on Liv Morgan’s segment seducing Dominik Mysterion in front of Rhea Ripley; WWE fanatics claim Morgan’s segment has officially ended the PG era of WWE before WWE Raw moved to Netflix.

A fan commented under Liv Morgan’s segment and expressed his thoughts, “Killed the PG era?? She just killed the whole TL. Now you can excuse me; I am gonna back to my ER bed..”



Another fan commented and expressed his views on Liv Morgan’s segment, “I agree completely. Because there’s nothing PG about her shorts, we are back.”



Another fan commented, “So we get sexy stuff like this, the rock can say whatever he wants but the networks have bleep the crowd out lol. nothing makes sense.”

Another fan commented, “How many time people gonna say “PG Era is over" we all know it’s over, we can see it.”

Dominik Mysterio goes off on Liv Morgan

It seems like, finally, this time, Liv Morgan's seduction has not worked on Dominik Mysterio. After Liv Morgan proposes to her ‘Daddy Dom’, Mysterio asks Liv Morgan if she wants to hear those three magical words, to which Morgan says yes.

Dominik Mysterio went off on Liv Morgan and finally cleared his status with Liv Morgan, “I hate you, Liv (Morgan). Are you stupid? Are you deaf? I don't like you. You've ruined my life over and over again. I can't stand you. You've ruined everything for me."



Further, Dominik Mysterio schooled Liv Morgan in Spanish, a popular X(formerly Twitter) user. The Wrestling Blog revealed what Dominik Mysterio actually said to Liv Morgan that broke her, and she was seen shedding tears in pain.

Dominik Mysterio said, “you don’t understand what I’m telling you b*tch; I don’t understand what your thinking in your head, are you stupid or what? I hate you with all my life.”

WWE Women's World Heavyweight champion Liv Morgan will defend the champion that she captured after Rhea Ripley dropped her championship after Liv Morgan ambushed Mami and injured her shoulder.

Rhea Ripley wants her WWE Women’s World Heavyweight championship crown back from Liv Morgan; both women will lock horns at the next big pay-per-view company is set to host after WWE Money in the Bank 2024, Summer Slam 2024. The event is set to take place on Saturday, August 3, 2024, at Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio.

