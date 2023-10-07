WWE Fastlane: Date time match card and surprises full details

WWE is hosting their monthly Per Pay View, this weekday. we will be seeing a special show of WWE Fastlane many big names including John Cena, Cody Rhodes, LA Knight, Seth Rollins, and more are going to grace the ring with their performance. The last major show of WWE was Payback. Since then build of WWE Fastlane has been very high-paced in the last week.

Date and time for USA and India

WWE Fastlane 2023 is hosted by Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indiana.

In India: WWE Fastlane 2023. In India will be hosted live on October, 8th. Sunday morning at 5:30 am IST exclusively on the Sony Liv app and Sony Sports Network you can also watch it on Jio TV The repeat telecast will then be uploaded on the Sony Liv app for subscribers access only.

In USA: WWE Fastlane 2023. In USA show will be hosted live on October, 7th Saturday night at 8 pm.ET exclusively on the Peacock Network later repeat telecast will be uploaded on the app for subscriber's access only.

WWE Fastlane full match card

John Cena and LA Knight vs. The Bloodline and Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso with Paul Heyman in a Last-Man standing match for the World Heavyweight Championship.

Iyo Sky vs Asuka vs Charlotte Flair in Triple threat match for SmackDown WWE Women's champions

Rey Mysterio, Santos Escobar, and mystery partner ( The L.W.O ) vs. Bobby Lashley and Street Profits in a six-man tag team match.

The Judgment Day ( Finn Balor and Damian Priest ) vs. Cody Rhodes and Main event Jey Uso in the Tag team match for the undisputed championship match.

Seth Rollins vs Shinsuke Nakamura is the last man-standing match for the World Heavyweight Championship.

WWE Fastlane surprises you can expect

The WWE Fastlane card is fully packed with the most exciting action-packed matches where we can expect some major twists and turns, returns, and much more. The John Cena, LA Knight match can conclude with the loss of The Bloodline and the one to be taken pin can be Jimmy Uso and this can lead to his segment with returning Roman Reigns on the next Smackdown. Rey Myestrio's mystery partner can be Dragon Lee he can make his SmackDown debut with LWO.

Kevin Ownes had some problems with Jey Uso there is some chance we can see a heel turn of Returning Kevin Ownes which will then turn into a storyline between Sami, Jey, and Kevin.

