WWE Hall of Famer believes LA Knight should be the champion ahead of match against Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel 2023

LA Knight is one of the fastest-growing prospects in the pro wrestling world today. He has gained an immense number of followers in just a matter of some time. Roofs blow up when he appears on the show and his merchandise sales are at an all-time high. Overall, LA Knight is loved by WWE fans.

As a result of his massive growing popularity, he was reserved in multiple high-profile storylines involving Bray Wyatt. Then he teamed up with legendary John Cena to face The Bloodline at Fastlane 2023 pay-per-view. He secured victory for their team. Now, he is being advertised to face Tribal Chief Roman Reigns at one the biggest stages of WWE Crown Jewel 2023.

WWE Hall of Famer and former heavyweight champion expressed his strong feeling that WWE should now crown Megastar as world champion very soon.

WWE Hall of Famer wants to see LA Knight as champion

LA Knight is now being pushed by WWE a lot. He is now going to face universal champion Roman Reigns at the grandest stage of Crown Jewel this November, the next pay-per-view show of WWE. Recently, Legend Booker T addressed LA Knight’s status on his Hall of Famer podcast,

He expressed that if WWE pulls the trigger and makes Knight champion anytime momentarily, this will be a surprise for the fans. He said he himself is a fan of Megastar just like everyone and it is always about today and it is never about tomorrow.

He further said “ So, I think that’s the same thing with LA Knight. He’s hot, man. He’s hot. He’s white. Hot. And if they were to pull the trigger on it on LA Knight, I think the people would go nuts. I really do. You talk about the Intercontinental Championship. I’m talking about the World Championship, the WWE title. If they put it on him right now. People go nuts. They really would.”

Booker T himself works as a commentator in WWE on the NXT brand and earned a massive fan base during his career in pro wrestling acknowledging the fact that LA Knight needs to be world champion anytime soon is a big statement and reflects what people backstage might be thinking about him.

