WWE Hall of Famer Blames Triple H For Having 'Unfair Advantage' As Wrestler In Locker Room

Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque’s WWE journey has been different from other wrestlers in the locker room. This is a bitter truth which cannot be denied. Triple H made his WWE debut in 1995, as an ordinary wrestler. However, his wrestling talent propelled him to heights in the company, and soon, he was the son-in-law of the WWE Boss Vince McMahon.

Hunter married Vince's daughter, Stephanie McMahon in 2003, and that was the turning point for him. After that he was not just a normal talent in the locker room, but an individual who had control over the creative process in the company.

According to WWE Hall of Famer, Rob Van Dam, this gave Triple H an unfair advantage in the locker room. Van Dam revealed that Triple H wasn’t adored in the locker room, as a talent, as he is now because of his superiority as a talent as well as executive.

What did Rob Van Dam say about Triple H?

While speaking on “1 of Kind” the WWE Legend blamed Triple H for halting certain wrestlers in the locker room from being pushed or elevated to the next level. "Hunter was in a position where he's both office and at the same time he's talent. So that's a hard position to be in as far as [how you will be perceived by] the others as if you have an unfair advantage of pushing yourself over them of getting ahead,” he said.

Advertisement

Van Dam stated that a lot of wrestlers who weren’t pushed could have said that they were being denied the opportunity because either Triple H was jealous of them, or he had the power to influence decisions in the locker room, after being with the boss’s daughter.

It’s also well-known that Van Dam didn’t have pleasant relations with Triple H back in 2002 when he made his debut. The wrestling legend has spoken at length about his strained relations with Triple H back in the day, and how the two have made peace with each other today.

Also Read: Rob Van Dam Explains Why He Was Leader While John Cena Was Excellent Soldier For WWE

Rob Van Dam speaks about strained relations with Triple H

Van Dam rubbed shoulders with Triple H from the starting of his WWE career in 2002. It was said that Hunter believed that RVD wasn’t a good investment for WWE professionally. Speaking about this on the podcast, Van Dam contended that this was the case then.

Advertisement

“I felt some resentment because I was told that he was anti-RVD in the business meetings with the agents and everything. So I took that personally. I felt like he would treat me in a way that was tongue-in-cheek disrespectful where he thought it was going over my head, but it wasn't,” he said.

To some extent, Van Dam also felt that his career in WWE couldn’t go high because of Triple H’s personal vendetta against him.

However, he said that things did get smooth between him and Triple H in 2013, when he returned to WWE. He mentioned that Triple H was “mostly” respectful to him, back in the day, but then there was also backhandedness to his comments. He left WWE in 2014, and only returned for a sporadic appearance in 2019 on a RAW reunion episode. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2021.

Also Read: Former WWE Champion Claims Vince McMahon Has Connections With Mafia Amid Sexual Trafficking Lawsuit