WWE Hall of Famer Claims Bron Breakker Could Be WWE's Next Rock or Steve Austin

There’s no denying that Bron Breakker is one of the most formidable stars on the WWE main roster. After a dominant run in NXT, the Wolf Dog made his main roster debut, continuing to decimate his opponent. The second-generation star recently put Ricochet on the shelf by power-slamming him on a windshield.

At this rate, Breakker seems invincible. That said, WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan recently stated that Breakker has that ‘extra spice’ to cement himself as WWE’s next Rock or Stone Cold Steve Austin. Hogan also acknowledged the similarities in dominance between Breakker and Bill Goldberg.

Hulk Hogan says Bron Breakker could be the next Rock or Steve Austin if handled well

While speaking with Bill Apter of Sportskeeda, Hulk Hogan shared his views on the up-and-coming star’s future in wrestling. According to Hogan, Breakker has the necessary ‘it’ factor that could eventually lead to his metamorphosis into WWE’s next Rock or Steve Austin.

Hogan conveyed his admiration for Breakker to Apter, stating, “He’s something else. He’s wise beyond his years. To be that intense and to know that the red light is on and be able to stay in that zone it’s very impressive. If they do the right thing with him, that could be the next Stone Cold, Rock, or Hulk Hogan. He could be the guy.”

Considering Breakker’s impact on Raw, it’s not very far-fetched to think that he could also be the second coming of Bill Goldberg. When asked if he sees similarities between Breakker and Goldberg, Hogan said, “A lot of similarities. He has that extra spice. Bill had a certain thing. I had a certain thing. Rock had a certain thing. Bron Breakker has all of the above.”

Interestingly, Bill Goldberg has been angling to make his return for a retirement match. Pitting the duo against each other would be a spectacle for wrestling fans.

With wrestling ingrained in his DNA, Rick Steiner’s progeny, Bron Breakker, is set to become WWE’s next breakout star. We will have to wait and see the heights Breakker reaches in his promising WWE career. Let’s not forget that WWE has high expectations from the 26-year-old star, as he is reportedly considered a key player with WWE’s move to Netflix in 2025.

Bron Breakker set to face Sami Zayn at Money in the Bank 2024

With Sami Zayn enjoying his Intercontinental Championship reign, Bron Breakker has been licking his chops. The duo’s first confrontation took place on an edition of Raw when Breakker interrupted Zayn to challenge him for the IC Championship. However, Breakker has to go through Sheamus first.

After his match with Sheamus ended in a disqualification, Breakker shoved Sami Zayn, planting the seeds for their rivalry. On the latest edition of Raw, Sami Zayn went looking for Breakker and had general manager Adam Pearce make the match official for Money in the Bank.

This could be Breakker’s chance to claim his first-ever championship on the main roster. Will Sami Zayn come through in the clutch? Or will he suffer the same fate as Ricochet? It remains to be seen.