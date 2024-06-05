WWE Hall of Famer Claims He Brought Bron Breakker To Triple H And WWE's Attention Before His Signing

With a bright football background, Bron Breakker signed a WWE deal in 2021. Recently, on his podcast named Kliq, the WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash claimed that he played a role in WWE's hiring of the two-time NXT Champion, Bron Breakker.



Kevin Nash's claim about Bron Breakker’s WWE hiring

The former nWo member stated that Breakker played as a running back for Kennesaw State University, claiming he ran 4.23 (40-yard-dash). Calling him a big kid, Kevin Nash talked to Bron and even his father, the former WCW Tag Team Champion Rick Steiner. As Bron was already heading to Baltimore as a free agent, Rick wanted his son to follow in his footsteps.



In Kevin Nash's words, "I called Paul ( Triple H's real name), and I said we got a Steiner that runs a f****** 4.23. He is impressive as f***.”

Kevin Nash further added that he had known Bron Breakker forever as his son played with him in his childhood. Hence, he was skeptical while suggesting Bron's name to Triple H because he was the son of one of his close friends.

With high praise, the former WWE Champion called Bron Breakker a stud. Nash liked his attitude when the 26-year-old questioned Adam Pearce about his omission from the King of the Ring tournament. Even Nash himself wondered why he wasn't included in that tournament.

Bron Breakker is regarded as a future

At the age of 26, Bron Breakker has huge potential, and he is viewed as the next big star in WWE. His athletic ability is remarkable. Standing at six feet and weighing over 230 pounds, Breakker is too quick for his size, demonstrating incredible athletic prowess in the squared circle every week.

Bron's father is Rick Steiner, and his uncle is Scott Steiner. Backed by a strong Steiner blood, Breakker has already developed a magnetic personality to succeed in the wrestling business.

He already had two stints as the NXT Champion and one run as the NXT Tag Team Champion. Currently, he is part of the RAW. It is a matter of time until WWE starts pushing Bron Breakker to the main event scene.

