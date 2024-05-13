WWE Hall of Famer Claims He Was The Reason Why King Of The Ring Tournament Died

WWE’s King of the Ring tournament is back after a gap of nearly three years. The tournament which started in 1985 is held annually every year by the WWE. However, it hasn’t taken place since 2021 which was won by Xavier Woods.

But one name that always becomes synonymous with the tournament is WWE Hall of Famer Booker T. The wrestling legend added a nickname to his character after winning the tournament in 2006, calling himself King Booker. And per the veteran wrestler, he killed the tournament with his victory like never before.

Why does Booker T say that?

The 59-year-old legend recently spoke about it in the Hall of Fame podcast, where he claimed that the tournament is not the same anymore as it was after his win. Before Booker T, Brock Lesnar had won the tournament in 2002 and advanced for the WWE Undisputed Championship match against The Rock at SummerSlam.

Booker T won it in 2006 defeating Bobby Lashley on the Judgement Day. With his wife, Sharmell on his side, Booker T had a very good story as King Booker. He revealed that what worked with him was the timing when he won the tournament.

“It just so happened, when I wanted to be King in the Ring tournament. It was perfect timing. The timing was — I mean, it was like the perfect storm,” he said.

He said that he killed the tournament because he strongly felt he broke the mold. He stated that he was certain that once he got into this character of King Booker after winning it, no one else was going to ever be able to follow King Booker. “Nobody’s going to ever buy it, ever again. And I said that just, because of — there again, winning the King of the Ring is one thing. Being the king is something totally different,” 411Mania website quoted Booker T.

He revealed that his character was a huge success because of the fact that he had the blueprint of how it had to be. He said he knew exactly what he had to do to go out and be the king. “The king didn’t get the throne just because people liked him. He was ruthless. He was a tyrant,” he said. He also revealed that it was the best time of his career, with his wife Sharmell on his side during those days.



King and Queen of The Ring Tournament 2024

The current King and Queen of the Ring will be determined at the WWE, pay-per-view event in Saudi Arabia on May 25. For the men, the eight wrestlers who will be facing each other are Gunther vs Kofi Kingston, Jey Uso vs Ilja Dragunov, Tama Tonga vs LA Knight, and Carmelo Hayes vs Randy Orton.

For the women’s tournament, the eight wrestlers are Iyo Sky vs Shayna Baszler, Lyra Valkyria vs Zoey Stark, Jade Cargill vs Nia Jax, and Bianca Belair vs Tiffany Stratton.