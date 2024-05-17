WWE Hall of Famer Compares Roman Reigns to The Rock, Hulk Hogan and Stone Cold; Sends Special Shoutout to Cody Rhodes

Roman Reigns might have lost his title belt to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40, but WWE legends and other superstars still acknowledge him as one of the best in the business. So, recently a profound wrestling legend, and a WWE Hall of Famer, D-Von Dudley came out praising Roman Reigns.

The wrestling legend compared Reigns with the likes of Stone Cold, The Rock, and Roman Reigns, appreciating him for carrying the company on his shoulders for nearly a decade.



What did D-Von Dudley say about Roman Reigns?

He came all out for Roman Reigns, comparing him with giants of yesteryears like Stone Cold Steve Austin, The Rock, Bret Hart, and Hulk Hogan. “I rank him in the same rank as Stone Cold Steve Austin, as The Rock, as Bret Hart, Hulk Hogan, Bruno Sammartino. He carried the company when others couldn’t and he did it for a long period of time,” he said to Screen Rant and quoted by Fightful Select.

D-Von Dudley flipped the pages back of history and narrated a trend that was going on in WWE those days. He noted that earlier, in the 1980s wrestlers like Hogan Bruno Sammartino and Ric Flair would have titles for almost three, four, or five years. But then this trend saw a change, and the wrestlers barely kept the championships for nearly six months.

“But Roman was able to captivate that and make it just like we did back in the day where we were counting how many days would Roman still be champion, who would be tough enough to knock him off that pedestal,” he said.

What did D-Von Dudley say to Cody Rhodes?

D-Von Dudley had a special mention for Cody Rhodes, saying that although Roman’s matches with other superstars were legendary, Cody Rhodes turned out to be the perfect guy who took the title ultimately from Roman Reigns.

“We had to make sure that the right person came along and was able to do that. We saw matches with him and other WWE stars that were legendary, yet we needed that one guy and that one guy was Cody Rhodes,” he said.

Cody Rhodes has not had a re-match with Roman Reigns since WrestleMania 40. He defended his title against AJ Styles at WWE Backlash in France on May 5, 2024, and now he will defend his title against Logan Paul at WWE King and Queen Of The Ring PLE in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on May 25, 2024.