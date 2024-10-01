WWE Hall of Famer Explains His Relationship With Vince McMahon: 'Still My Friend'

Vince McMahon is a hero for some and a villain for many. The former WWE Chairman has not had many well-wishers in his life because of his alleged egoistic nature. However, those who have known Vince McMahon from his earlier days in the promotion know well about him and still have a soft corner for the former WWE chief in their hearts.

One of them is Kevin Nash. The star shared a warm equation with Vince even though he came from a rival promotion, WCW, and gave Vince a torrid time when he was part of Ted Turner’s company.

Speaking about his relationship with Vince McMahon on his Kliq podcast, Nash said that even though many wrestlers considered the former WWE Chairman as his father figure, he still considered him his good friend. He said that when he was at WWE backstage and would try to meet Vince, there would be a bunch of people waiting for McMahon, and Nash had the privilege of cutting the line and then knocking on the door.

"I'd go there sometimes; I'd want to see Vince, I'd just be showing up at TV, and there'd be this f***ing line of people... I'd get to cut the line, knock on the door,” Wrestling Inc. quoted Kevin Nash.

Advertisement

Nash said that while wrestlers like John Cena and The Undertaker might consider him a father figure, he had that relationship for only a year. Instead, Nash said that Vince was always his good friend. “He was my friend; he's still my friend,” Nash said.

It’s good to see former WWE talent speaking well of Vince McMahon because the former WWE Chairman has not been in the good books of several people he has worked with in the past. Bret Hart is one of them. The Montreal Screwjob just dampened the relationship between Vince and Bret, which to this day has not been repaired.

Vince is currently undergoing a federal court’s investigation over a sexual trafficking lawsuit that has been filed against him by ex-WWE employee, Janel Grant. The lady who worked for Vince from 2019-2022, had alleged that Vince McMahon raped her on several occasions and even trafficked her to other men in the company.