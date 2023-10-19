WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash explains difference between creative process of Vince McMahon and Triple H

In the latest updates, Vince McMahon is no longer involved in creative decisions. Last month, WWE announced its official merger with UFC and formed the TKO Group. Vince McMahon retired in the summer of this year, and WWE was sold to Ari Emanuel, the CEO of Endeavor.

Triple H was appointed Head of Creatives for WWE, and Vince McMahon became the executive chairman of the TKO Group. McMahon returned to WWE shortly after Ari Emanuel assumed control. Rumors circulated that McMahon regained control of creative decisions upon his return to the office. However, recent reports tell a different story; these reports claim that McMahon has been completely removed from participating in creative changes or booking by Emanuel himself.

WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash has shared a different analysis of Triple H booking the show and Vince McMahon’s pattern for booking a show on his podcast, "Kliq This."

Kevin Nash on Triple H booking shows

Nash discussed Triple H's booking and McMahon’s booking on his podcast, “Kliq This.” While talking about McMahon’s era, Nash revealed, “For so long, people would sit around in WWE and wait for Vince to anoint them.”

On the flip side, Nash believes that Triple H, on the other hand, provides performers the chance to showcase their skills and then analyzes if they are worthy of a spot in WWE.

Previously, on his podcast “Kliq This,” Nash even expressed that Triple H can still seek help from McMahon for input if needed. However, when Emanuel finalized the deal with WWE, he surely did not want McMahon to run creatives all by himself. Emanuel then decided to hand over creative control to Hunter, considering his amazing work for the developmental NXT black and gold.

Triple H recently appeared on the Blue Brand and announced new GMs for both brands.



