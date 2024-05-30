WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle Is Set to Receive Prestigious Lifetime Award in August

When talking about pro wrestlers who are truly tough as nails, it would be a mistake to overlook Kurt Angle. The WWE Hall of Famer has done it all in his illustrious career. From winning the Olympic Gold Medal with a broken “freaking” neck to winning the WWE world titles multiple times, Angle stands as one of the most revered personalities in wrestling. The genuine article.

That said, the six-time World Champion is set to receive another prestigious honor, adding one more lifetime achievement to his already impressive collection of accolades.

Kurt Angle to be honored with an esteemed lifetime achievement award

PWInsider reported that The Cauliflower Club has announced Kurt Angle as the latest recipient of the prestigious Lou Thesz/ Art Abrams Lifetime Achievement Award. The recipients of this honor are recognized for their significant contributions to pro wrestling. Named after pro wrestling legends Lou Thesz and Art Abrams, the award commemorates the receiver’s lifelong dedication and impact on the sport, both inside and outside the ring.

The 1996 Olympic Gold Medal winner started his pro wrestling career in 1999. Angle made his in-ring debut at Survivor Series and the rest is history. During his career, Angle faced multiple setbacks; however, the Olympic Hero overcame them with determination and resilience, solidifying his legacy as one of the greatest wrestlers of all time.

Aside from his time in WWE, Kurt Angle is also renowned for his impact on TNA. In fact, he spent more time in TNA than in WWE. Some may even argue that his accomplishments in TNA outweighed those in WWE. Nonetheless, the WWE legend is fully deserving of this amazing honor.

Is Kurt Angle still with WWE?

The wrestling legend hung his boots after his last match at WrestleMania 35. After a while, Angle was in a backstage role as a producer. However, he was let go in 2020 as a result of the budget cuts. Then, The Wrestling Machine made his return during an edition of WWE Raw XXX in a cameo role.

Despite his absence from WWE TV, Angle revealed in January, while speaking during a Q&A at Steel City Con that he is still under contract with WWE. At this juncture, it's unclear what role he would fulfill within the company. All in all, the fact that Angle is still with WWE gives the fans hope to see him show up at major events like Royal Rumble or WrestleMania someday.