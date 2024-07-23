WWE Hall of Famer Makes Bold Statement About Brock Lesnar; Find Out What He Said

Brock Lesnar is no ordinary player. The Beast Incarnate is undoubtedly a gifted wrestler in WWE. He had a breathtaking WWE debut in 2002, and since then there has been no lookback. It’s only in the last few years that Lesnar has been losing matches in WWE, with his last defeat coming at WWE SummerSlam, at the hands of Cody Rhodes. Still, Lesnar’s charm doesn’t recede anyway, and he continues to garner praises.

Now, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair has praised Brock Lesnar. The Nature Boy, who has been himself a legend of the game, has heaped praises while comparing him with a great WWE legend.

What did Ric Flair say about Brock Lesnar?

While speaking at the Busted Open Radio podcast, Flair said that Lesnar is a great personality, and his athletic ability is unparalleled. “Brock Lesnar has become a great worker. Not just good. He has become a great worker. His athletic ability is almost unparalleled,” Wrestling Inc quoted Flair.

He further compared Lesnar to Kurt Angle. “He’s like Kurt Angle. I mean, there’s some guys that can do anything and those are two of them,” he said. And he didn’t stop there, Ric Flair brought another great wrestler in his speech, and that’s none other than his daughter, Charlotte Flair. “There’s one woman that can do everything and her name would be Charlotte Flair,” he said.

When is Brock Lesnar poised to return to WWE?

Brock Lesnar has been out of WWE for more than a year. SummerSlam 2023 was the last time, Lesnar last competed in WWE in a losing effort to Cody Rhodes. He was putting Cody over, as it was Cody’s path to glory.

Lesnar was poised to return at WWE Royal Rumble, in 2024, but by then tragedy had struck him in the face of Janel Grant’s sexual trafficking case. Grant had named him indirectly in her 63-page lawsuit, and soon after, WWE removed Lesnar from all of their shows. He was also expected to face Dominik Mysterio at Elimination Chambers 2024 and was also removed.

There is no definitive date planned for Lesnar’s return. The Beast Incarnate is not expected to return to WWE anytime soon. Bringing back Lesnar back into WWE involves a huge risk to the WWE as a product, and the company wouldn’t want to risk that.

It’s only when the Janel Grant case reaches any conclusive end, that Lesnar’s chances of returning to WWE increases. Let’s see when this happens.