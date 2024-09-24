WWE Hall of Famer Makes Explosive Claim On Bobby Lashley; 'He's a Complex Guy'

Bobby Lashley is no longer a WWE superstar. He was released from the company on August 16, 2024. There’s also no official statement on Lashley’s next move, although there have been rumors of him moving to Tony Khan’s AEW along with his WWE mates, MVP and Shelton Benjamin.

As a WWE fan, one doesn’t know what type of person Lashley is. However, if we go by what a former WWE executive has to say, he is a complex guy. The information has been revealed by Hall of Famer Jim Ross.

The acclaimed ring announcer revealed this on his recent episode of the Grilling JR podcast. Ross didn’t say anything negative about Lashley, but he said that the former WWE Champion tends to overthink things, which makes him a complex guy.

“Bobby’s hard to figure; he’s a complex guy. Talented, yes. Looks phenomenal. It’s hard to say. Bobby, like I said, is very complex. He’s a different cat. He’s smart and sometimes smart people tend to overthink things. If Bobby’s not in overthink mode, of which I have no idea, I haven’t talked to him in years—if he approaches that way, he’ll do good,” TJRWrestlig quoted Ross.

Ross said that Bobby Lashley is desirable because he has an immense skill set, which puts him in demand in the market. Ross even said that either TNA’s Scott D’Amore or AEW’s Bobby Lashley could well use him.

If we go by certain rumors, then AEW shall be the next destination of Bobby Lashley, where he is expected to make his debut along with MVP and Shelton Benjamin. The rumors around this have gathered strength because MVP has been trademarking several phases and names for wrestling use, while a Totally Harmless Concept LLC filed to trademark “The Hurt Syndicate.”

This would be similar to the Hurt Business faction of the WWE, which had a good run for almost two years before it was disbanded in 2022. MVP has earlier said that Triple H wasn’t interested in reviving that group and said that he was the reason behind splitting that faction.