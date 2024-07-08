WWE Hall of Famer Opens Up on Taking Paul Heyman’s Spot as Next Wiseman of Solo Sikoa’s Bloodline

Paul Heyman has been kicked out as the ‘Wiseman’ of Solo Sikoa’s Bloodline. Heyman who had been showing his reluctance with Solo’s leadership was finally shown the doors this past week on SmackDown, as he refused to acknowledge Solo as his Tribal Chief.

Since the Wiseman would no longer be associated with the group, that makes it an empty space to fill. A WWE legend who has real blood relations with the Bloodline group has now opened up on taking Heyman’s spot in the group. You must have guessed it right? It’s none other than Rikishi, the WWE Hall of Famer. The 58-year-old WWE superstar opened up on becoming the next Wiseman of Solo Sikoa’s Bloodline.

What did Rikishi say on taking Paul Heyman’s spot?

While speaking on his podcast, Rikishi Fatu Off The Top, the WWE legend said that returning as Wiseman of Solo Sikoa’s Bloodline makes sense, but what would prevent him from taking it further would be the rigorous travel schedule for which he is not ready.

"People ask would I be interested (in returning as The Wiseman). Yeah, I guess. It makes sense. Is the scheduling gonna be (a problem), cause I don't wanna hit the road, and that would probably be the only reason why I would probably decline. There's so much to my life now than professional wrestling,” Rikishi said.

He stated that at this point, at this point of life, he rather enjoys spending time with his kids, grandkids and likes to vist his sons (Jimmy and Jey Uso) homes.

This was perhaps the reason why Rikishi wasn’t part of the storyline between Jimmy and Jey Uso at WrestleMania 40. Jey Uso had revealed that he also wanted his dad to be part of the storyline, but then he said that his father’s age doesn’t allow him to take this pressure.

“Hell yeah, I always wanted my dad involved, whether it be a referee… I just don’t think my dad could have kept up, just getting up and down, because referees, they’re doing like, push up burpees the whole match too, they’re getting a great workout,” he said.

What’s next for Bloodline 2.0?

Since Paul Heyman has left Solo Sikoa’s Bloodline, there are strong chances of Roman Reigns returning at SummerSlam 2024. It was also reported that Jimmy and Jey Uso might also return with the former WWE Universal Champion, and there can be an OG Bloodline vs Solo Sikoa’s Bloodline war at Survivor Series. At SummerSlam, Solo Sikoa is expected to meet Cody Rhodes and that’s where Roman Reigns is expected to make his return.

