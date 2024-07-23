WWE Hall of Famer Recalls Threatening to Kill Shawn Michaels After Backstage Bullying Incident

Backstage hazing was not uncommon in WWE back in the day. And Shawn Michaels was known for bullying people to test their mettle. However, the Heartbreak Kid once ended up picking on the wrong guy, which led him to receive a death threat.

The star who threatened Shawn Michaels was none other than WWE’s ‘World’s Strongest Man’, Mark Henry.

In a recent interview, the former World Champion revealed his initial backstage problems with Shawn Michaels, which provoked him to threaten to do Shawn Michaels in.

Mark Henry recalls threatening to kill Shawn Michaels

Back in the mid-1990s, Shawn Michaels and the Kliq members got in trouble with Mark Henry. While speaking on the Busted Open podcast, Mark Henry revealed the details of what he said to Shawn Michaels after feeling frustrated and bullied by him. According to Henry, he threatened to “kill Michaels and everybody like him.”

He stated on the Busted Open podcast; "I was like 'You don't want to be messing with me. If you thought that the guys standing behind you are going to protect you, you just wait. Watch how they cut and run when they get hit.'”

Henry went on to say that he was mistakenly taken as the bully after telling Michaels off. However, he clarified that he was the victim and that he was only protecting himself.

He added, “I was protecting myself. I was the victim.” After Vince McMahon caught wind of Henry’s backstage altercation with HBK and the serious threat he made against him, Henry was sent to Canada for nine months as a consequence.

But what was the fight about? Henry explained on the Six Feet Under podcast that he was mad at Michaels for hiding his crutches. While he thought it was Michaels who hid his belongings, the real culprit was Paul Bearer. However, it should be noted that the duo already had tensions, as Michaels later apologized to him.

Anyway, Mark Henry put his time in Canada to good use, training hard under the tutelage of Stu Hart.

Mark Henry reveals Shawn Michaels apologized to him later

In the same edition of the Busted Open podcast, Henry praised Shawn Michaels for apologizing to him. Despite their initial conflict, both athletes buried the hatchet with class.

Henry revealed that Michaels asked for forgiveness, stating, “Hey, ain't no way around it. I did you wrong, I'm sorry. I hope you can find it in you one day to forgive me.”

Furthermore, Henry heaped praise on the Showstopper for being one of the people who taught him a lot. Henry and Michaels ironed out their differences and worked together years later.

At present, Shawn Michaels serves as the head honcho of NXT, booking barn-burning matches on WWE’s third brand. On the other hand, Mark Henry recently made his exit from AEW.

