WWE Hall of Famer reveals he, Randy Orton and Umaga risked fines to smoke weed with Snoop Dogg

Former WWE SmackDown general manager Teddy Long revealed a backstage incident where he along with two big WWE stars smocked weed with popstar and rapper Snoop Dogg.

“We did a pay-per-view in Orlando, Florida and Snoop was there. That was the time that if you smoked weed in WWE, you had to pay a fine if they caught you. At the time, the fine was like a thousand dollars. But I had a chance to go and smoke with Snoop.” Teddy Long said while talking to the MadMacDavis YouTube channel.

Teddy Long further said, “How many guys gonna say they had a chance to sit down and smoke with Snoop? I couldn't afford that but I just said to myself, 'They caught me, they get me, I'll just go and pay the thousand or whatever.' But you can't turn the opportunity down not to smoke with Snoop Dogg and I have a picture of that right now.”

He also revealed he wasn't alone in smoking with Snoop Dogg Umaga and Randy Orton to join them.

Snoop Dogg's last WWE appearance

Popstar rapper Snoop Dogg shares a deep connection with WWE, making his first appearance at WrestleMania 24 in 2008. Recently, he graced WrestleMania 39, participating in a segment with Miz and delivering a rock bottom to Miz after Shane McMahon suffered an injury.

Snoop Dogg was also part of Rey Mysterio's entrance at WrestleMania 39, where Mysterio paid tribute to his late friend and former WWE champion Eddie Guerrero by making a grand entrance on a Lowrider.

In a significant match at WrestleMania 39, Rey Mysterio faced his son, Dominik Mysterio, in a singles match and secured victory by pinfall. Rumors abound that a future showdown between father and son, possibly a hair vs. mask matchup, is in the works for WrestleMania 40.

Dominik Mysterio, the current North American champion, and his father, Rey Mysterio, the United States champion, are both actively involved in the wrestling scene. Rey Mysterio is set to defend his title against YouTube sensation Logan Paul at Crown Jewel 2023 this weekend, adding more excitement to the WWE landscape.

