WWE Hall Of Famer Reveals He Was Stoned While Filming Who Killed WCW Docuseries

Produced by The Rock's Seven Bucks Production, the new docuseries, Who Killed WCW?, is creating a buzz in the wrestling world. Kevin Nash was among the wrestlers to be featured in the documentary because he was one of the influential figures of the defunct company.

During a recent edition of his podcast Kliq This, the 64-year-old made a strange revelation.

As per him, "I don't think I could be more cavalier in this thing... They weren't paying me that much. I was stoned to f****** bone. "

He further added that people should not hold animosity against him or anybody else from that era for the fall of WCW. Nobody should hold grudges against anyone after all these years.

Kevin Nash's opinion on Turner Home Entertainment

The former WCW World Heavyweight Champion believed that Turner Home Entertainment's mishandling of the company’s revenue played a big role in its demise. According to him, a myriad of people are not aware of it, and the docuseries Who Killed WCW might not bring up this topic in the limelight.

In the final days of WCW, their shows always ended with the line 'Brought to you by, produced by Turner Home Entertainment'. Hence, they were the ones who were getting the money. Nash said the premium live events were their biggest source of income. While Turner Broadcasting got it in their pockets, they didn't.

Explaining the financial mismanagement of Turner Home Entertainment, he stated that the creative accounting was equally responsible for the death of WCW just like anybody else.

Kevin Nash's WCW career

Kevin Nash excelled as Diesel in WWE, winning the WWE Championship in the New Generation Era. Due to his immense popularity in the mid-90s, WCW signed him for big money in 1996.

Nash was one of the pillars of the original nWo, alongside Scott Hall and Hulk Hogan. He remained with WCW until the company went out of business in 2001.

Besides capturing the WCW World Heavyweight Championship five times, Nash won the WCW Tag Team Championship a record nine times. He played an instrumental role in WCW's success, but as a Booker, he created a state of turmoil backstage, making it one of the reasons for the downfall of WCW.

