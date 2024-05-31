WWE Hall of Famer Reveals How Respected the Undertaker Was by Vince McMahon Backstage

Every WWE fan has seen a very popular video on YouTube, in which The Undertaker walks along with Vince McMahon after his last match in WWE. It didn’t look like an employee walking with his boss. It was like two friends walking. So, this was a stature The Undertaker enjoyed in the company, something no other wrestler had.

Now, a WWE Hall of Famer has revealed how esteemed The Undertaker was in the eyes of former WWE boss Vince McMahon. Henry spoke about it during the Six Feet Under Podcast, where he revealed that The Deadman was a highly respected figure in the locker room.

What did Mark Henry say?

Mark Henry simply equated The Undertaker with a mob boss. “I always equate it to like the mob, and the mob always has the boss. You can’t do anything without the boss’s permission, and everybody thought that was Vince [McMahon] but it wasn’t, it was him [Undertaker]. I remember how many times I saw Vince pull him [Undertaker] and ask him questions rather than it be the other way around,” he said.

Not just that, Henry also revealed that The Undertaker also played a huge mentor to other wrestlers in the locker room. He said that he saw several wrestlers while thinking of moving to WCW but then Undertaker didn’t stop them. He instead gave a very cryptic reply saying, “I don’t know, I wouldn’t go over there if I were you,”, referencing McMahon’s purchase of WCW in 2001.

The Undertaker’s WrestleMania 40 presence

The Undertaker enjoys camaraderie with not just Vince McMahon but also WWE CCO Triple H. He recently revealed in his podcast that he wasn’t scheduled to appear on WrestleMania 40, but then it was a call from Triple H just a night before.

And The Undertaker did the needful, by coming to the rescue of WWE at the last moment. Initially, Stone Cold Steve Austin was scheduled to appear in the main event featuring Roman Reigns vs Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40, but it couldn’t be finalized due to monetary issues. The Undertaker filled in for Stone Cold Steve Austin and saved Cody Rhodes from The Bloodline's assault.

