WWE Hall of Famer Reveals Why He Didn’t Appear On Vince McMahon’s Netflix Series

Trigger Warning: The article contains a brief mention of sexual assault and rape.

Vince McMahon’s upcoming documentary series on Netflix is expected to drill the final nail in the coffin of the former WWE Chairman. Even though it is said that the series came well before the Janel Grant sexual lawsuit was filed against McMahon, it’s still difficult to remove the dirt from Vince McMahon.

WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam, who knows the business tycoon inside and out, however, refused to be part of the documentary. Why? Because he believed the decision wouldn’t have been good for his career in the long run.

While speaking on his podcast, “1 Of A Kind”, Van Dam said that even though he declined to make the offer, he would have considered it now. "I feel like I probably would've been okay doing the interview. I don't regret making the decision, because, with my values and my thought process, it was the right thing to pass on. But looking back at it now with the bigger picture, maybe if I had done an interview, I wouldn't have had anything really bad to throw at Vince anyway, so I had that perspective, but I know that even when that's the case, editors can be creative,” he said.

Van Dam noted that the producers for Mr. McMahon asked him why many wrestlers were reluctant to participate, to which Van Dam said that it was not that they were worried about McMahon’s reaction, but because of the reaction from certain top WWE executives who wouldn’t have liked it.

Van Dam wanted to imply that the superstars who would have spoken against Vince McMahon would have certainly invited wrath from the top WWE executives, and this would have endangered their further WWE appearances.

As for Vince McMahon, the sexual trafficking lawsuit against him filed by former WWE employee Janel Grant has brought massive public outrage. The 63-page lawsuit had horrendous details of McMahon’s misdeeds, which ranged from sexually exploiting Grant to even using her as a sexual pawn to get his business deals done.

The former WWE Chairman is known to be a controversial personality in the wrestling industry, and several female ex-WWE superstars like Ronda Rousey and the late Ashley Massaro have spoken publicly against him.

