WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi Pens a Heartfelt Tribute Following the Passing of Roman Reigns’s Sika Anoa’i

The Anoa’i family is reeling from the loss of Sika Anoa’i, who died yesterday at the age of 79. Sika Anoa’i was one of the most revered figures in The Anoa’i family due to his storied career in wrestling.

Saddened by his passing, Jahrus Anoa’i broke the news on Instagram. Not only was Sika Anoa’i the father of Roman Reigns and late wrestler, Rosey, but he was also a widely respected member of the Anoa’i clan.

That said, WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi took to social media to express deep respect and gratitude for his uncle’s influence in his life.

Rikishi pays his respects to Sika Anoa’i’s legacy after his passing

Taking to X, Rikishi poured his heart out, honoring his uncle’s rich legacy. Rikishi expressed gratitude for Sika’s mentorship, guidance, and memories they made together. The one-time Intercontinental Champion also revealed that Sika influenced his professional and personal lives alike.

He also revealed that the duo shared a common love for Pensacola and its relaxed lifestyle. Pensacola was also where Sika developed “Samoan Southern Drawl.”

He wrote, “As a professional, he showed me all of the ropes, (literally) and guided me on "roadlife," and being one of the boys. But more importantly, as my Uncle, he taught me to slow down, take my time, and truly ENJOY life.”

He further added, “We both loved living in Pensacola and appreciated the slower pace of life. My Uncle had perfected his "Samoan Southern Drawl." My Uncle Sika's roots began in Samoa, however, with his chosen profession and limitless talents, he touched the world!”

Nonetheless, Sika Anoa’i will notably be remembered for being a member of the Wild Samoans tag team, alongside his older brother, Afa Anoa’i. Sika started training in the early 1970s and eventually made his wrestling debut in 1973. The Wild Samoans were known for their stints in NWA and WWE. The tag team debuted in Vince McMahon’s company in 1979, becoming two-time WWF Tag Team Champions during their first stint.

After leaving WWE for a few years, The Wild Samoans broadened their horizons by wrestling for promotions like New Japan Pro Wrestling and Georgia Championship Wrestling. Following their successful spell, they made their return to WWE in 1983.

Three years later, in 1986, Sika made his breakthrough as a solo competitor. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2007.

Roman Reigns breaks silence after his father, Sika Anoa'i's, passing

Sika Anoa’i made sporadic appearances on WWE TV during Roman Reigns’ historic World Championship reign. Naturally, yesterday was a tough time for the Tribal chief, as The Anoa’i family lost one of its patriarchs. Taking to X, Roman Reigns issued a touching statement, commemorating the life of his heavenly father.

He wrote, “My father had a profound impact on my entire family and we are forever grateful for the foundation he built for us.”

Roman Reigns has yet to make his WWE appearance after his defeat at WrestleMania XL. With The Bloodline undergoing so many changes in his absence, it will be interesting to see how the Head of the Table reacts upon his return in the future.