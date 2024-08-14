WWE Hall of Famer Says He’s “Disappointed” With CM Punk and Drew McIntyre's SummerSlam Match; Find Out Why

CM Punk and Drew McIntyre’s cinematic storyline has ticked all the right boxes all through, starting from WrestleMania 40 till SummerSlam. However, their tale seems to have lost its steam by the time it reached SummerSlam.

WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash has said that he’s disappointed with the way the whole fight went at the mega event. While speaking on his podcast ‘Kliq This’, Nash stated that the quality level of McIntyre and Punk’s promo work leading up to SummerSlam just didn’t match up with their in-ring performance. He said that not just him, but everybody who saw the match was kind of unsatisfied with the result.

"I thought the promo work that Phil and McIntyre did going in was like really strong, and the psychology of how they wrestled the match didn't fit the buildup. I thought they would just go at each other like right off the bat and it just be a brawl, they'd fight everywhere, I thought that's what they were going to do," Wrestling Inc quoted Nash.

Nash also rejected Seth Rollin's presence as a guest referee in the match, saying “he's in the middle getting the people to go "Whoa" and I'm like not on the same page”.

He continued, “I don't think anybody was happy with that match that was involved in it, put it together. I was disappointed from just a spectator standpoint,” Nash said.

CM Punk got beaten by McIntyre which was a result nobody expected. With Seth Rollins playing a bit of spoiler for Punk, the story between him and McIntyre hasn’t ended so far.

In the recent episode of Monday Night RAW, Punk once again came after Drew McIntyre, when The Scottish Psychopath tried to play the third player between Randy Orton and Gunther. Punk came from behind and attacked McIntyre, and the two of them got into a heavy brawl.

Although there’s no match scheduled between the two at WWE’s next pay-per-view, Bash in Berlin still there are two more episodes of RAW left, and we might see some announcements from RAW General Manager Adam Pearce.

However, there are still negligible chances of Punk and McIntyre getting in a re-match once again, but they might be involved in some way or the other in the Randy Orton and Gunther’s World Heavyweight Championship.

This might bring the four of them on the same page, which might lead to some big developments at Bad Blood, which is on October 5 or WWE Crown Jewel on November 2, 2024. Let’s wait and watch how this storyline develops.

