WWE Hall of Famer Says Jacob Fatu Exhibits Traits of THIS Late Wrestling Legend: 'I Saw Shades of...'

Jacob Fatu, real-life cousin of former WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns had a breakout debut at WWE SmackDown last week. He sneaked out from underneath the ring and wreaked havoc against Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, and Kevin Owens.

Fatu’s debut was rumored for long, but it was said that it might be delayed as WWE feared Fatu eclipsing Solo Sikoa in the Bloodline. And the fears turned out to be true. Fatu has indeed overshadowed Sikoa, as the entire wrestling world is now talking about this 32-year-old former MLW Champion.

WWE Hall of Famer, Bubba Ray Dudley also known as Bully Ray believes that Fatu exhibits traits of his late uncle and wrestling legend, Edi Fatu also known as Umaga. Umaga was another Samoan beast, who had a terrific second run with WWE from 2006-2008. Unfortunately, he passed away in 2009 from a heart attack. Bully Ray believes that his legacy would be carried by Jacob Fatu.

What did Bully Ray say about Jacob Fatu?

Speaking on the Busted Open Radio show with Mark Henry, Bully Ray noted that the way Fatu executed his moves reminded him exactly of WWE legend Umaga.

“I saw shades of Umaga in Jacob Fatu on Friday Night episode of SmackDown. The way he throws his closeline, the way he finishes off some of his movement , reminds me a lot about his uncle Edi (Umaga).

The Hall of Famer recalled Umaga as the best Samoan wrestling giant he ever saw inside the ring. “The guy whom I consider the best samoan , the most athletic samoan, the most working samoan of all time. God rest his soul, our friend, Edi Fatu (Umaga).”

Advertisement

Mark Henry later spoke about the magnificent 15-feet high jump, Jacob Fatu took against Cody Rhodes on the announce table. He said that he was gobsmacked after watching that segment, and he couldn’t believe how a 279 lbs wrestler took that jump so high. To this, Bully Ray, simply said, that, “It was really f*cki*g far.”

Also Read: How WWE Snuck Jacob Fatu Under The Ring On SmackDown Ahead Of His Surprise Debut

What’s next for Jacob Fatu?

Fatu’s entry into Solo Sikoa’s Bloodline comes at a very crucial point. There have been rumors that Paul Heyman, who has now been kicked out of the Bloodline, might return with Brock Lesnar to take on Bloodline, especially Jacob Fatu.

And the stronger rumor is that Paul Heyman might return with Roman Reigns, and Jimmy Uso, the members of OG Bloodline. SummerSlam 2024 in August would be interesting, as Reigns is expected to return around then.

Advertisement

At Money In The Bank on July 7, the Bloodline is expected to take on Cody, Randy, and Kevin Owens. Interestingly, Randy Orton can also turn on Cody Rhodes in this match, as a Bloodline victory looks imminent.