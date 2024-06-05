WWE Hall of Famer Suspects Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan Are in ‘Cahoots’ Unbeknownst to WWE Universe

The storyline involving Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan has become a hot topic in the wrestling world. After inadvertently helping Morgan win the Women’s World Championship, Mysterio became her point of interest for romance.

During the closing moments of an edition of Raw, Liv Morgan kissed Dom Dom. Although Dominik Mysterio appears to be rejecting her advances, the Miracle Kid is persistent in her attempts to win his affection.

Amidst all the drama, speculation is abuzz that Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio are covertly working together in Rhea Ripley’s absence. WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray is picking up hints that Dirty Dom is in cahoots with Liv Morgan.

Bully Ray gives his take on Liv Morgan’s romantic storyline with Dominik Mysterio

On the latest edition of Raw, Liv Morgan boldly asserted that she would take Dom Dom away from Rhea Ripley. Considering the fact that she put Ripley on the shelf and claimed her Women’s World Championship, her Revenge Tour is going exactly as planned.

Although Dominik Mysterio warned Liv Morgan that Rhea Ripley was going to “kill” her after she made her return, an unfazed Morgan inched closer to Dirt Dom and started stroking his chest.

On her way out of the ring, she even playfully fondled Dirty Dom’s hair. It should be noted, however, that Dominik still hasn’t succumbed to Liv Morgan’s advances, staying loyal to “Mami” Rhea Ripley. While speaking on Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray proposed that the chemistry between the pair suggests a secret collaboration unbeknownst to the WWE Universe.

Advertisement

He stated, “I think there’s chemistry between Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan. I think Dom’s trying to fight the good fight, but I think he’s gonna eventually cave in. He’s trying to be loyal, or maybe Dom and Liv are in cahoots.”

After Raw, Liv Morgan went on Instagram and mass-liked Dominik Mysterio’s old posts in a typical stalker fashion. The duo also publicly traded comments on Instagram, though it did not indicate Dominik falling for Liv Morgan. Nonetheless, it remains to be seen if Dominik Mysterio will give in to Morgan’s tempting allure.

Liv Morgan protects Dominik Mysterio on WWE Raw

Dominik Mysterio almost found himself on the receiving end of a beatdown at the hands of Braun Strowman on Raw until Liv Morgan came to the rescue. During Judgement Day member JD McDonagh’s match against Braun Strowman, Mysterio attempted to deliver a chair shot to the Monster of all Monsters. However, the chair was swatted away by Strowman.

Advertisement

Read More: How Is The Rock Involved In Making of Who Killed WCW Docuseries? READ

Dominik attempted to escape the next moment, but to no avail, as Strowman caught up to him. Unexpectedly, Liv Morgan intervened and stopped Braun Strowman from harming Dirty Dom by acting as a human shield. After all that, it kind of begs the question, Will Dominik fold? We will have to wait and see.