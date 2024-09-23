WWE Hall of Famer Thanks Vince McMahon For ‘Greatest Years’ Of His Wrestling Career; ‘I’m Grateful to the Guy’

Former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon might be a villain for a lot of people, but for some, he is also a hero. Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase is one of them. Vince McMahon’s sexual trafficking lawsuit, which was slammed against him by former WWE employee Janel Grant, has gotten him enough public wrath. Nearly everybody who knew him, including his loved ones, has distanced themselves from him. Reports also say that McMahon’s own children, Stephanie and Shane McMahon, aren’t on good terms with their dad.

However, some people still have a soft corner for Vince. Ted DiBiase is one of them. While speaking on his podcast, Everybody’s Got A Pod, DiBiase said he would always be thankful for Vince McMahon for the greatest years of his wrestling career.

“I will forever be grateful to Vince McMahon. When I first met him, you know, he was simply the ring announcer for his dad. I said I have got to be grateful to Vince McMahon for the greatest years of my wrestling career; I’m grateful to the guy,” ITRWrestling quoted Ted DiBiase.

DiBiase also commented on the upcoming docuseries on Vince McMahon. It is believed that the docuseries would be the last nail in the coffin of Vince McMahon. Speaking on it, DiBiase contended that he didn’t know how the docuseries would portray Vince McMahon.

“I’m not really sure [regarding the Vince McMahon Netflix docuseries being positive or negative]. I know there’s some controversy out there, but I don’t want to have an opinion because I really don’t know. I really don’t know anything about Vince’s personal life,” he said.

The six-part Netflix docuseries which will be released on September 25, is expected to showcase the positive and dark sides of Vince McMahon’s life. However, Janel Grant, the woman who had filed the 63-page sexual trafficking lawsuit against Vince McMahon, wasn’t interviewed by the show’s makers.

So, it’s not clear whether the lawsuit would be mentioned in the docuseries or not. Nevertheless, several dark and controversial moments of Vince McMahon’s life shall certainly be shed a light upon in the series. Let’s see how it turns out to be.



