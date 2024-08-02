WWE Hall of Famer’s Son Signs With The Company; Find Out Who’s He

A new superstar is on his way to WWE. He is the son of the legendary superstar Mark Henry. His name is Jacob Henry. Jacob made the announcement during Mark DJ’s set at the Remix Rumble event in Cleveland, Ohio.

Although Mark Henry has previously spoken about how his son wants to main-event WrestleMania one day, rather than be part of the NBA or NFL, he never opened up regarding his son signing up with WWE. It was rather Jacob himself, who gave news of his signing with WWE.

What did Jacob Henry say about joining WWE?

Jacob broke the news while attending an event in Cleveland Ohio on Thursday. He said, “The crowd is out here tonight, you seem pretty lively. I think it's time, I think it's time for people to know. For those who don't know, I'll tell you what's going on in my life. I am a collegiate wrestler at the University of Oklahoma. But some big news that will come out in the next couple of days [crowd starts chanting NXT]. I think you guys should be the first to know that I'm going to be a future superstar and it's been put on paper. I have officially signed a deal with the WWE,” he said.

Every new superstar first signs with WWE’s developmental territory and only makes it to the main roster, after proving his talent there. Jacob Henry, even though he is the son of a WWE legend, would still be making it to the main roster of RAW and SmackDown through NXT only.

Advertisement

Jacob Henry started with the University of Oklahoma wrestling team at the start of the year and has played football and field sports. He has enjoyed quite a success as a football player, but his real calling was WWE. As of now, it is not confirmed when Jacob Henry would make his WWE debut presumably on NXT.

Read More: Mark Henry Says He Once Went Into Depression Due to WWE's Creative Decision; 'It Was Over

Will Jacon Henry be as successful as his father Mark Henry?

What we have seen up till now is that son of great WWE stars haven’t been able to deliver on the lines of their father. For example, Jason Jordon, son of WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle couldn’t reach the heights his father did. A neck injury in 2018 put almost a permanent full-stop to his career.

Although there have been superstars whose fathers were big names in WWE, like Randy Orton son of ex-WWE superstar Bob Orton, Cody Rhodes, son of Dusty Rhodes, Roman Reigns, son of Late Sika Anoa’i.However, the list is small. If we look at WWE legends since 2000, then you wouldn’t find the son of a great wrestler making it big in WWE. Let’s see if Jacob Henry would break this chain.

Advertisement