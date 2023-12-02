WWE has major plan for Roman Reigns vs CM Punk: 'Paul Heyman leaving Reigns for Punk'

After nearly a decade away, CM Punk made his long-awaited return to WWE at the 2023 Survivor Series WarGames pay-per-view held at Allstate Arena. The former WWE Champion and self-proclaimed Best in the World arrived to a raucous ovation from the Chicago crowd. Punk, known for his straight-edge lifestyle, last wrestled for WWE at the 2014 Royal Rumble.

Punk made his Monday Night Raw return last week and thanked his WWE fans. With his return now official, attention turns to precisely who CM Punk will feud with first in this second WWE run. There are already rampant speculations amongst fans online, with names like Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens and Randy Orton being thrown around as initial dream opponents for the Best in the World.

Reports have emerged that CM Punk is likely to be thrust right into a high-profile rivalry with current WWE Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins. This would make sense on multiple levels. Punk and Rollins have history from the former's initial WWE run.

There were earlier reports that floated some other potential opponents for CM Punk beyond Seth Rollins. One name brought up was Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin, which would obviously be a blockbuster dream match. However, another report indicated that Punk could eventually end up in a rivalry with current undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns somewhere down the line.

CM Punk vs Roman Reigns

Ever since CM Punk's much-anticipated return to pro wrestling in 2021 with rival company AEW, fans have been buzzing about the potential showdown with Roman Reigns. Now, with Punk making his way back to WWE, the dream match might just become a reality.

A recent report from WON suggests that the plan is to approach the Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk matchup with careful consideration and ample time. The idea is to build up anticipation, making it a monumental event when they eventually collide.

Speculation has arisen, with the possibility of Paul Heyman, Reigns' associate, making a dramatic switch to Punk, and the dynamics of Punk going heel (villain) while Reigns turns face (hero).

As WWE's reigning universal champion, Roman Reigns continues to dominate the scene, with his latest match against LA Knight at the Crown Jewel 2023 pay-per-view.

The road to Reigns vs. Punk promises to be an exciting journey, with fans eagerly awaiting the eventual clash of these two wrestling titans.

