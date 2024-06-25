WWE Hints Possible New Wyatt Sicks Member On RAW This Week

Wyatt Sicks debuted with five members last week on RAW, including the leader, Uncle Howdy. On this week's edition of the red brand, WWE subtly dropped a hint of adding another member of the group. When Chad Gable was passing the WWE production truck, the dark version of Alexa Bliss was spotted on it.

Alexa Bliss unveiled her inner demon during her association with The Fiend a couple of years ago. This Alexa Bliss photo was from the time when she was the right-hand woman of Bray Wyatt, terrorizing her opponents through witchcraft.

Meanwhile, Chad Gable was one of the preys of The Wyatt Sicks during their carnage on RAW last week. But seeing Gable walk without any issues was unexpected. He even won the triple threat match of RAW to qualify for the Money in the Bank ladder match.

Considering WWE intentionally showed Chad Gable and the dark alter-ego of Alexa Bliss together on TV, there is a strong likelihood of her joining the stable in honor of the late Bray Wyatt.

Alexa Bliss has been away from WWE for a while

Alexa Bliss is one of the most distinguished female talents of the current generation, having clinched the Women's Championship five times along with three Women's Tag Team Championship reigns. She is praised for her microphone acumen and character work.

Advertisement

The Little Miss Bliss' last WWE appearance was at Royal Rumble 2023. Hence, she has been on hiatus for one and a half years, taking maternity leave. She gave birth to a daughter in November 2023.

The anticipation of her return has grown since the birth of her child. Bliss has been relentlessly working to get back to in-ring fitness.

How could Alexa Bliss fit in Wyatt Sicks?

Except for Uncle Howdy, the rest of the Wyatt Sicks members are the actual incarnations of Bray Wyatt's Firefly Fun House characters. Ramblin Rabbit, Mercy The Buzzard, and Huscus The Pig are male characters in the group.

However, the identity of Nikki Cross's character is obscure. She could be either Abby the Witch or Sister Abigail. Alexa Bliss's resemblance and history of witchcraft suggest she could be Abby the Witch if she becomes part of the group.

ALSO READ: Uncle Howdy's Faction Wyatt Sicks Finally Debut On RAW; Which WWE Wrestlers Are Possibly Part Of It?