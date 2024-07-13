WWE Hires Top Immigration Law Firm To Clear Jacob Fatu For Money In The Bank PLE: Report

Jacob Fatu is the newest beast who has been signed by WWE. Watching him go wild inside the squared ring clearly reminds us of only one person, the late Edi Fatu (also known as Umaga), his uncle.

However, unlike Umaga, Jacob Fatu has a murky past. Before coming into professional wrestling, Fatu was involved in some notorious activity for which he wasn’t allowed to travel outside the United States. Wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer has reported that WWE had roped in a top immigration law firm, to get him cleared to travel to Canada for the Money In The Bank pay-per-view, where Fatu had to perform in the main event.

This legal maneuver was required due to Fatu’s criminal record, which had reportedly led him to accept bookings primarily within the United States. In fact, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select had earlier reported that Fatu’s criminal history had also prevented WWE from signing him earlier.

What crime did Jacob Fatu commit?

Fatu was arrested for robbery as an 18-year-old. He later revealed that when he saw his cousins Jonathan and Joshua (The Usos) on a jail TV, it became his inspiration to become a wrestler.

That was somewhere around 2008 when The Usos had just made it to the WWE. When Fatu came out of the correction center, he showed interest in becoming a professional wrestler and was trained by his uncle Solofa Jr. He spent much of his early years, from 2013 to 2015 wrestling for independent promotions.

In 2019 he moved to the Major League Wrestling (MLW) joining his cousin, Lance Anoa’i. Within months of his debut, he defeated Lawlor at Kings of Colosseum to capture the World Heavyweight Championship. From there, Fatu went on to retain his title belt for 839 days.

Advertisement

He stayed in the company for the next four years, solidifying himself as a top performer. In February 2024, Fatu was rumored to have been signed by the WWE and made his debut on June 21’s episode of SmackDown.

Also Read: Jacob Fatu's Emotional Video on Bloodline Resurfaces After His WWE Debut on SmackDown

Why was the debut of Jacob Fatu delayed?

Although it’s not confirmed, it was rumored that WWE delayed the debut of Fatu because of the apprehension of him eclipsing Solo Sikoa who was establishing himself as the leader of the new Bloodline 2.0.

This somewhat stands true today, because of the way Fatu has spearheaded his entry into the WWE. In his first showdown only, he took down the WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, and Kevin Owens. In fact, there is significant chatter around Edi Fatu, which had not been there when Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa made their debuts.

Advertisement

At Money In The Bank pay-per-view also, Fatu completely decimated the trio of Rhodes, Orton, and Owens, as Bloodline 2.0 easily conquered the faces. As Solo Sikoa is expected to take on Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam, it would be interesting to see who Edi Fatu faces at the grant event in August.