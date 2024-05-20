WWE King and Queen of the Ring 2024: Start Time, How to Watch, Match Card, Rumors, and More

WWE is currently experiencing a peak in its business unlike any before. In these past few years, the company has capitalized on its prime, and after hosting the massive global event WWE Backlash 2024 in France, WWE is now organizing multiple international pay-per-view events to solidify its global presence.

The company is preparing for another significant international pay-per-view event this month: WWE King and Queen of the Ring 2024. This will be the 12th edition of the event, where WWE will crown both a King and a Queen of the Ring.

Fans can look forward to seeing some of the top superstars, including WWE Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes, WWE United States Champion Logan Paul, WWE Women's Heavyweight Champion Becky Lynch, Liv Morgan, Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn, Bronson Reed, and many others.

The King and Queen of the Ring tournament follows a format where WWE hosts eight matches, four from each brand, leading to the quarterfinals where all eight qualifiers compete. Currently, Jey Uso, Gunther, Randy Orton, and Tama Tonga are set to compete in the semifinals.

On the red brand, Jey Uso and Gunther will face off to earn a spot in the finals at King and Queen of the Ring 2024. On the blue brand, Randy Orton and Tama Tonga will compete for the other finalist spot at the event.

WWE will crown its 23rd King of the Ring. The last King of the Ring was Xavier Woods. Additionally, the WWE Universe will witness the crowning of the 2nd Queen of the Ring since Zelina Vega.

WWE King and Queen of the Ring 2024: When, Where, and Time

WWE King and Queen of the Ring 2024 is set to be the 12th edition of the event, scheduled to happen on Saturday, May 25, 2024, at the Jeddah Super Dome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. This edition will feature the 23rd King of the Ring and 2nd Queen of the Ring tournaments.

UK :

- Start Time: Saturday, May 25, 6:00 p.m. BST

- Countdown Show: Saturday, May 25, 5:00 p.m. BST

- Standard Time: BST

USA :

- Start Time: Saturday, May 25, 1:00 p.m. EDT

- Countdown Show: Saturday, May 25, 12:00 p.m. EDT

- Standard Time: EDT

Australia:

- Start Time: Sunday, May 26, 3:00 a.m. AEST

- Countdown Show: Sunday, May 26, 2:00 a.m. AEST

- Standard Time: AEST

India :

- Start Time: Saturday, May 25, 10:30 p.m. IST

- Countdown Show: Saturday, May 25, 10:00 p.m. IST

- Standard Time: IST

Where to Watch WWE King and Queen of the Ring 2024

WWE is recognized as the leading professional wrestling organization globally, with its programming broadcasted in over 180 countries and reaching over 30 countries. As a result, WWE has a weekly viewership of approximately $1 billion households.

WWE enthusiasts from all around the globe have the opportunity to catch WWE shows and events through WWE's streaming partners, who have established partnerships in various regions worldwide. Below, you will find a compilation of significant regions along with their respective official WWE partners.

Places: USA

Streaming partner: Peacock

Price: $5.99 per month

Places: India

Streaming partner: SonyLiv and SonySports Network

Price: ₹299 Rupees per month

Places: Ireland and the UK

Streaming partner: WWE Network

Price: £34.99 pounds

WWE King and Queen of the Ring 2024: Match Card

1. Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Logan Paul: WWE Undisputed Champion Match

2. Becky Lynch (c) vs. Liv Morgan: WWE Women's World Championship

3. Sami Zayn (c) vs. Chad Gable vs. Bronson Reed: WWE Intercontinental Championship

4. King of the Ring finals: Final Match to crown King of the Ring

5. Queen of the Ring finals: Final Match to crown Queen of the Ring

