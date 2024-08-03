WWE Leaves Door Open for Ronda Rousey’s Future Return Despite Past Criticisms

Ronda Rousey left WWE with a sour taste in her mouth. However, WWE seems to be open to the idea of welcoming the Rowdy One for a return in the future.

Ronda Rousey was last seen on WWE TV at SummerSlam 2023, where she competed against Shayna Baszler in an MMA rules match in a losing effort.

But after she made her exit, Rousey exposed WWE in her autobiography, seemingly severing ties with the company.

While nobody thought a Ronda Rousey WWE return would ever be possible, a recent update sheds light on WWE keeping their doors open for her future comeback.

While speaking on the Sports Media with Richard Deitsch podcast, WWE’s Head of Communications, Chris Legentil, discussed how the promotion would be happy to have Rousey back in the company.

Legentil, moreover, had nothing but good things to say about Ronda Rousey. In addition, he expressed his excitement over Rousey expecting her second child.

Legentil stated on the Sports Media with Richard Deitsch podcast: “We love Ronda. She's been a great person to work with on a lot of levels. And, you know, if somebody wants to come back, it's always a conversation we're happy to have.” He further added, “We're definitely open to have conversations when it makes sense."

Advertisement

Ronda Rousey was pretty candid about her frustrations with Vince McMahon, John Laurinatis, and Bruce Pritchard in her memoir, Our Fight. Additionally, the former Women’s World Champion accused WWE of having a “foundational sexist, patriarchal culture.”

That’s not it, as Rousey also labeled WWE a “sh*t show” while discussing its behind-the-scenes atmosphere. Furthermore, Rousey also accused WWE of holding her “hostage” with her own career and stated that she did not intend to go back.

Despite her bitterness toward the promotion, Rosey expressed her respect for Triple H in her autobiography.

Also Read: Former UFC and WWE Champion Ronda Rousey Expecting Second Child With Husband Travis Browne

At this point, it’s uncertain whether Ronda Rousey will be interested in making her WWE return post-pregnancy. But in wrestling, the adage ‘never say never’ made unthinkable things possible.

It should also be noted that Rousey recently told ComicBook.com that she could be “convinced” to make her comeback since Vince McMahon is no longer in WWE. However, Rousey also relayed that if she were to return, she would only work part-time as her priority is family before anything else.

Advertisement

Nonetheless, it would be exciting to hear ‘Bad Reputation’ by Joan Jett in a WWE arena again.

Read More: Ronda Rousey Once Again Targets Vince McMahon; Says ‘Anyone Better Than Him To Run WWE'