WWE Legend and former champion Edge makes his debut at AEW WrestleDream as Adam Copeland

WWE Hall of Famer and former world champion, The Rated R superstar Edge, made his rumored debut at the rival company AEW. There were rumors for weeks that the champion's contract was about to exit from WWE.and fans had already predicted his arrival at AEW.

Adam Copeland was offered a different multi-year deal and was in negotiation with the company which didn't go well and Champion didn't renew his contract with WWE. Edge has wrestled for the company for more than 25 years.

How Edge made his debut

AEW hosted its pay-per-view event, WrestleDream, in Seattle on October 1. Darby Allin and Christian Cage were all set to face each other in the main event for the TNT Championship in a 2 out of 3 falls match. In a high-voltage matchup, at one point, Cage scoop-slammed Allin from the apron to the steel steps in an intense fashion, taking out Darby straight for a 10-count. This led to a point for Captain Charisma.

After a brutal beatdown, the medical team arrived to aid the former TNT Champions. Cage, however, continued his assault on Allin. In a surprising turn of events, Nick Wayne came down to save his friend from further punishment. He snatched the TNT title from Cage's hand, but instead of attacking Captain Charisma, Wayne turned his back and assaulted his friend. This unexpected betrayal led Christian Cage to earn the victory.

After their assault, the icon Sting showed up for the save but failed to rescue, finding himself in trouble when Luchasaurus, alongside Cage and Wayne, outnumbered him. Adam Copeland made his debut with his very own iconic theme song, driving fans crazy. Cage was stunned seeing his former tag partner. He took a chair shot at Wayne and speared Luchasaurus.

This is one of the best moves for AEW as Copeland is one of the megastars in this industry and his start in the company is looking good they are referring to this as the rated r era.