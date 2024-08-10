WWE Legend Reveals Backstage Tension Behind Cody Rhodes' Departure from AEW

The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes is currently one of the biggest names in the professional wrestling world. At the start of this year, he became the hottest babyface of WWE and the whole professional wrestling community after The Rock returned and allegedly replaced him to face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania XL.

WWE fanatics felt robbed and hijacked WWE shows and social media, wanting justice for Cody Rhodes and him to be inserted in the main event picture against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania XL. WWE was quick enough to sense the heat from the audience, and the company made some massive changes to the card. Cody Rhodes was brought back to the main event, and The Rock turned heel.

Fans often wonder what could be the possible reason behind Cody Rhodes's quitting his own established company to once again try his hand at WWE. Pro-wrestling veteran Konnan has now revealed the shocking reason behind Cody Rhodes's departure.

While talking on his Keepin’ It 100 podcast, Konnan revealed how tensions backstage between his wife, Brandi Rhodes, and Brit Baker were a significant reason behind The American Nightmare's departure from the AEW.

Konnan stated, “One of the reasons that Cody left amongst many was that there were problems between Brandi and Britt. Tony (Khan) always takes her side; you’ll find out one day.”

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Was Jimmy or Jey Uso Scheduled to Return with Roman Reigns at SummerSlam 2024: Report

In 2022, the whole professional wrestling industry was stunned with Cody Rhodes' comeback to WWE and leaving AEW. The American Nightmare is one of the founding figures of the AEW and one of the established names to wrestle in AEW and make a name for them.

His departure from AEW was a shocking incident. Cody Rhodes joined WWE, leaving AEW behind, and he was the first AEW star to jump ships.

There’s heat going on in AEW between MJF and Brit Baker. As per some earlier reports, she had a backstage fight with MJF and his girlfriend, Alicia Atout. She even asked to kick Alicia Atout out of her locker after the confrontation. This incident led to a major argument between Brit and MJF.

Following the argument, an investigation community was set up to investigate the matter, and Brit Baker was suspended for a brief period. She returned to AEW this week’s AEW Dynamite and continued her feud with Mercedes Mone.

Advertisement

Cody Rhodes is a complete company guy who knows how to handle situations and respond to the media. He has never badmouthed AEW since he left the company and is seeing a rise in WWE. He’s been respectful of the company and has mentioned he has nothing but respect for AEW and the people there.

A couple of days back, Cody Rhodes gave an explosive interview to Chris Van Vliet in which he talked about leaving AEW to join WWE again.

Cody Rhodes said, “I knew it was a season. I knew this wasn’t going to last, and there was something greater for me out there. I know that might sound negative to people, but it’s not. [The WWE Title] is the biggest prize in the wrestling game. You put on boots; that’s the one. I just wanted to go get it."

Currently, Cody Rhodes is gearing up to defend the WWE Undisputed championship against former WWE champion Kevin Ownes at the WWE Bash in Berlin.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Why Roman Reigns Turning Heel Could Be Problematic for WWE