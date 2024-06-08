WWE Legend Reveals Triple H Gave Two Wrestlers Special Instructions Before Their WrestleMania 40 Match

WWE COO Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque is a hard player. When he was a wrestler, he gave his everything to the business. And now, when he is the Chief Content Officer, he wants his performers to push themselves for the best.

WWE Hall of Famer Bubba Ray Dudley, also known as Bully Ray, gave a real-life example of Hunter’s aspirations from his wrestlers. Bully Ray was the special guest referee in the 3-on-3 Street Fight between The Pride (Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits) and The Final Testament (AOP and Karrion Kross). He saw Triple H give special instructions to Akam and Rezar of the AOP before their match.



What did Triple H say to Akam and Rezar?

Speaking at Busted Open Radio, Bully said he saw Triple H walk up to Akam and Rezar of the Authors of Pain (AOP). Bully goes, “I watched [Levesque] go up to AOP and give them one hell of a pep talk. Basically, [he was] telling them, 'Force me to push you.’”

He continues, “I watched him go up to them and try to get into them, and basically say, 'Give me a reason. Go out there. Steal the show. Do something.”

In the last eight years, Akam and Rezar have had two separate stints with WWE. As the members of The Final Testament, the duo have been featured in good storylines. Triple H seems to have taken a liking to these two wrestlers, and thereby, he is promoting them.

In the last week's episode of Monday Night RAW, Akam and Rezar went on to beat the New Day. The day might not be away when the duo fights for the RAW Tag Team championships.

Bully Ray, a WWE legend who was part of the Dudley Group with D-Von Dudley, said that seizing the chance applies to all wrestlers in WWE. Speaking from his own experience, he said that every opportunity makes way for another opportunity for the wrestler. He said that you never know when that's going to be the last shot you get, so it’s best to impress somebody right now.

