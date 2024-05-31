WWE Legend Suspects Adam Copeland FKA Edge May Never Wrestle Again After Recent Injury

AEW superstar Adam Copeland, also known as Edge (WWE) might be staring at a long hiatus from the wrestling ring or even the end of his career. The Rated R Superstar had moved to AEW from WWE to prolong his in-ring career. But destiny has once again thrown a curved ball at him.

Adam sustained a major injury this past weekend at AEW’s Double Nothing pay-per-view while defending his TNT Championship against Malakai Black. It was a Barbed Wire Steel Cage match where he suffered a fractured tibia while attempting to jump from the top of a steel cage. Although he successfully retained his TNT Championship, his injury ultimately forced him to vacate his title.

WWE Legend, Tom Prichard has now addressed Adam's injury saying that it might just put a full stop to his career because it has come at a very crucial point.

What did Tom Prichard say about Edge’s injury?

Speaking on the Taking You To School Podcast, Prichard said that this injury might be a wake-up call for the 50-year-old wrestler. "Well, it might, it might very well could be if he [Adam Copeland] feels that way and, you know, he's not getting [any younger], you don't heal any faster as you get older. So this might be a wake-up call," Prichard said.

He also mentioned that even though Adam wants to wrestle, he has nothing to prove as he has already done that. Prichard added, “He was doing it for the love of the game, so that's great. But I mean, now may be a time to chill!”

Also, this isn’t the first time Adam would be dealing with a gruesome injury. His 25-year-wrestling career has been marred with several neck injuries, which even forced him to retire from in-ring bouts in 2011.

Edge retired in 2011 due to a neck injury

The Rated-R superstar had to say goodbye to his wrestling career in WWE back in 2011. He was at the peak of his career, with a World Heavyweight Championship around his waist. The doctors had advised him against competing inside the ring, due to a severe neck injury which risked paralysis for him and even death.

In an emotional speech, Edge gave up his title on Monday Night RAW. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame next year. However, 9 years later, Edge shocked the world when he came back at WWE Royal Rumble, as a surprise entrant and also won the next year’s Royal Rumble.

He moved to AEW when he found that there were limited opportunities for him in WWE. And now, he is yet again being forced to address another injury, which jeopardizes his career. While the return in 2020 was different, the comeback from this injury, might be another big challenge for Adam. Let's see how he deals with it.