WWE looking to sign current NJPW champion after bringing back Kairi Sane: Report

WWE hosted its fifth installment of the Crown Jewel pay-per-view, where the major five championships of the company were defended.

One of the champions defending her title was WWE SmackDown women's champion, Iyo Sky from Damage Ctrl.

Iyo Sky defended her championship against former SmackDown champion Bianca Belair. The match took unexpected turns when Bayley chose to interfere, but she was not the one who helped Iyo Sky secure the victory. Instead, an old friend of Iyo Sky's made a return, and former tag team partner Kairi Sane saved the night.

Former IWGP Champion Kairi Sane, aiding her long-time friend, attacked Bianca Belair, allowing Iyo Sky to retain her championship.

According to some reports, WWE is planning to expand and rebrand Iyo Sky’s stable.

Furthermore, PWinsider has confirmed that WWE is possibly interested in signing the current New Japan Strong Women's Champion, Giulia, who is currently signed with the Stardom promotion.

WWE’s new plans for Iyo Sky’s stable: Predictions

WWE is hinting at potential cracks in the Damage Ctrl faction, with Bayley making her return alongside Iyo Sky and Dakota Kia at Summer Slam 2022.

While Iyo Sky and Dakota have enjoyed a successful run, becoming women’s tag team champions upon their return, Bayley faced challenges in capturing a championship despite multiple opportunities.

In a turn of events, Iyo Sky secured the Money in the Bank 2023 briefcase and successfully cashed in, becoming the new SmackDown women's champion.

The stability of the faction is in question, with Bayley emerging as the perceived weak link. Kairi Sane's return surprised Bayley, and following Crown Jewel 2023, Bayley tweeted on X (formerly Twitter), addressing teammate Dakota Kia asking her to pick up her calls.

These hints suggest an imminent removal of Bayley from the stable, possibly this Friday. Additionally, reports indicate that Iyo Sky’s stable may incorporate other promising young stars, with speculations even suggesting Asuka's potential future inclusion.

