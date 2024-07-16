WWE Major Plans to Stage Cody Rhodes vs Roman Reigns 3: Report

This year’s WrestleMania is widely regarded as one of the biggest Manias ever. Multiple factors contributed to making WrestleMania XL a massive spectacle. One of the biggest reasons was the end of the saga between The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns and The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes.



The saga between Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns began when they locked horns for the first time at WrestleMania 39. With the assistance of Solo Sikoa, Roman Reigns took out Cody Rhodes and successfully defended his championship.

Then, Cody Rhodes made his way to the mountain top of the ladder the whole year and crafted history by winning the Royal Rumble back in a row.

At WrestleMania XL, Cody Rhodes got the opportunity to face Roman Reigns for the second and this time. Finally, at WrestleMania XL Night Two, Cody Rhodes ended his story after he pinned Roman Reigns clean and became the new WWE Undisputed Champion.

Cody Rhodes vs Roman Reigns trilogy

Xero News Exclusive has provided a significant update on the trilogy match between Roman Reigns and The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes.

The report suggests there are talks within WWE about the trilogy match between The Head of the Table, Roman Reigns, and The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes; the match could occur in Saudi Arabia this November.

When will Roman Reigns return

The Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns, has been out of action since he lost his WWE Undisputed Championship. WWE fanatics are waiting for his comeback. According to recent reports, Roman Reigns is very close to returning to action.

The expected date for Roman Reigns’s return to WWE is the company's next massive pay-per-view after Money in the Bank 2024: Summer Slam 2024. Self-proclaimed Tribal Chief Solo Sikoa will challenge Cody Rhodes at Summer Slam 2024 for the WWE Undisputed Championship Bloodline lost at WrestleMania XL.

Roman Reigns could finally return at Summer Slam 2024 at Cody Rhodes vs Solo Sikoa and launch an attack on Solo Sikoa, finally starting the Bloodline Saga. Summer Slam 2024 is set to take place on Saturday, August 3, 2024, at Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio.

