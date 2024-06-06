WWE Makes Major Shift in Creative Plans for Bron Breakker Amid Main Roster Impact

Bron Breakker is unquestionably one of the fastest-rising stars on the Raw roster. The former NXT Champion’s run, so far, on Raw is marked by his relentless domination over his opponents. After making a few appearances on SmackDown, Breakker arrived on Raw as part of WWE Draft 2024. Since then, he has left nothing but destruction in his path. Week after week, The Wolf Dog is given new opponents to tear apart.

Amidst Breakker’s ongoing dominance, a new report has come to light indicating that WWE has significant plans for Bron Breakker. In fact, his impact on the main roster has compelled WWE to alter creative plans for him.

WWE has altered the creative plans for Bron Breakker

Although Bron Breakker has been a formidable force since his NXT days, his impact on Raw has been unparalleled. During an edition of Raw, the 26-year-old star unleashed a hellacious beating on NXT’s up-and-coming star, Kale Dixon, just to make a point to general manager Adam Pearce.

His next victim was Ricochet on the June 3 edition of Raw, as Breakker not only vanquished him but also nearly threw steel steps on The One and Only.

According to WrestleVotes on X, Breakker’s impact on Raw has compelled WWE to alter their creative plans for him. In addition, he is slated to be a major star as WWE Raw moves to the Netflix era in 2025.

The report read, “I’m told WWE has considerably altered its creative plans for Bron Breakker. The 2nd generation superstar has impressed many higher-ups in his short stint on RAW. A source states Breakker is slated to be a major focus heading into the Netflix era. ‘With his age, speed, look, and pedigree, this rare combination of talents isn’t to be overlooked,’ said the source.”

At this rate, Bron Breakker isn’t too far from earning a major title shot. It should also be noted that Breakker once wrestled Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship.

Seth Rollins defended his World Title against Bron Breakker in 2023

The fact that Bron Breakker got Seth Rollins’ attention proves he is a World Championship material. Back in June 2023, Breakker boldly challenged Seth Rollins on NXT. At the time, Breakker was the top star on NXT, while Rollins ruled the roost on Raw. The Visionary accepted the challenge and showed up on NXT to defend his Championship.

After a very physical match, Rollins managed to pin Breakker to retain his world title. Nonetheless, as his dominance persists, we will have to wait and see what’s in store for Breakker in the coming weeks.