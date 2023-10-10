WWE: Matt Hardy believes Vince McMahon was happy seeing The Rock move to Hollywood

The Rock is now one of the biggest entertainers in the world. He started his career as a pro wrestler. He belongs to a popular wrestling family working in this industry for decades his father, uncles, and even cousins have been competing for years. The Samoan family has given some of the most memorable names to WWE. From Rocky Johnson, Yokozuna, Umaga, Rock himself, and Roman Reigns.

There are very few wrestlers who made their names beyond this industry. The Rock is all above them he made the transition to Hollywood and became very successful his name is now even bigger than WWE’s name he established himself as a brand himself.

He recently made his comeback in WWE at Blue Brand fanatics loved it. He is now rumored to make his in-ring return to compete with his cousin Roman Reigns at Mania 40.

Matt Hardy told Vince McMahon's reaction to The Rock’s departure

Former WWE superstar and tag team champion Matt Hardy talked about Vince McMahon and The Rock’s departure on his podcast “ Extreme Life of Matt Hardy “ "He wanted to make the biggest thing about WWE the brand itself. But, man, The Rock really was special. One of my all-time favorite moments in professional wrestling was WrestleMania X8 when he and [Hollywood] Hogan were in the ring, the crowd was going nuts, [and] it was so amazing to see Hogan being given that moment. The crowd was eating out of their hands it was unreal."

ever since Roman Reigns returned as Tribal Chief as claimed himself to be the greatest Samoan of their family and crowed himself as the Head of their clan. People wanted Rock to come and face his cousin in a match The Great One addressed his fans via Patt McAfee's show, He was set to face The Head of the Table in the match at WrestleMania 39, but i didn’t happen, but he’s open this year to compete at Mania and fans are very excited for his matchup this can be the biggest match in the history of WrestleMania.

