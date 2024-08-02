WWE Meets The Boys: WWE Stars As The Boys Characters

WWE is the world's biggest and most popular professional wrestling promotion. Fans share a special bond with their favorite WWE superstar. WWE isn’t just about professional wrestling; it is more about the gimmick, storyline, and serving fans' experience.

WWE fanatics often compare their favorite WWE superstar with a famous movie character, especially superheroes from Marvel and DC. In this article, we will go through a Twitter X thread that perfectly compares the WWE superstar and the character of the Amazon Prime special The Boys series, casting the WWE superstar in the roles of The Boys series that they perfectly fit in.

Top 10 WWE Superstars as The Boys' Character

1. Cody Rhodes - The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes is currently the top guy in WWE. He was crowned as the new WWE Undisputed champion at the WrestleMania XL after he ended the income four-year reign of Roman Reigns. Fans often compare Cody Rhodes to the main protagonist of The Boys series, whose character was praised worldwide as Homelander.

As soon as Cody Rhodes turns heel, fans feel like he’ll be the Homelander of WWE. Cody Rhodes resembles Homelander, a guy who pretends to be good but is deep inside. He has a villainous side hidden. Fans often compare Cody Rhodes and Homelander's looks from his blond hair and way of dressing.

2. Roman Reigns - Former WWE Undisputed champion Roman Reigns has managed to cement his name in the history books as the greatest to ever step foot inside the WWE ring with his last WWE run as The Tribal Chief.

As per the thread, Roman Reigns is best suited to play the role of The Soldier Boy. In the series, Soldier Boy is shown to be more muscular than Homelander and to be the father of Homelander. The Soldier Boy and Roman Reigns share multiple character traits, including being complete badass, wearing black clothes, and being former leaders.

3. Montez Ford - Former WWE Tag Team champion Montez Ford shares many traits with A Train, the character in Boys, who has a superpower of speed and runs very fast. Montez Ford is identical to A-Train, and he could be the perfect fit for the character as he is too known for his speed and fast-paced wrestling style.

4. The Miz -Former WWE champion The Miz is the best fit to play the role of Deep. Deep is one of the oldest members of The Six but still needs to be taken seriously. He is also hilarious and will make you laugh multiple times. The same goes for The Miz, whose character is almost identical to Deep's.

5, Beth Phoenix - Former WWE Divas champion The Glamazon, Beth Phoenix’s character, was inspired by Wonder Woman. In The Boys series, Wonder Woman's rip-off was Queen Maeve. In WWE, Beth Phoenix could be the best fit for the character of Queen Maeve.

6. Randy Orton - Former WWE champion The Viper Randy Orton had the trendy gimmick of The Apex Predator, where he used to ambush people and wreck them without saying a word. Gimmick-wise, Randy Orton is a perfect fit for playing the role of Black Noir (OG), who used never to speak and was the main hitman for Homelander.

7. John Cena - Sixteen-time WWE champion John Cena has the character of WWE Mr, Never, Give, Up, and he has a viral catchphrase ‘You Can’t See Me.” Here, fans to date make fun memes that say they can’t see Cena. John Cena could be a perfect fit for the character of Translucent from The Boys series.

8. CM Punk - CM Punk recently returned to WWE in 2023 at Survivor Series WarGames 2023. CM Punk has the character of a very outspoken guy who never backs down from speaking against or in support of the company. He has the character of an anti-hero. The Best in the World is a perfect fit for the role of Billy Butcher from the Boys series.

9. Becky Lynch - Former WWE Women's champion Becky Lynch is one of the biggest and most famous women professional wrestlers on the WWE’s roster. She could be the best fit for the role of Starlight as she possesses the same leadership qualities.

10. Tiffany Stratton - WWE Women Money in the Bank 2024 winner, Tiffany Stratton has a heel gimmick in WWE where she likes to trash talk a lot, and she loves to fluent her glamor in the ring; she is a perfect fit to play the character Firecracker from The Boys series.

