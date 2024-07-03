WWE Money in the Bank 2024: Date, Start Time, Match Card and Streaming Info

WWE is gearing up to host a massive premium live event after the success of the WWE Clash at the Castle 2024 pay-per-view. The company will host one of the four major PLEs every year: Money in the Bank pay-per-view.

Money in the Bank 2024 will be the 12th edition of the Money in the Bank premium live event series. This will be the second Money in the Bank event the company is set to host outside the United States and the first MITB event in Canada.

The Money in the Bank 2024 card is stacked with the biggest superstars including WWE Undisputed champion Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, Kevin Owens, Jey Uso, WWE world heavyweight champion Damien Priest, Sami Zayn, Bron Brekker, and many more.

WWE Money in the Bank 2024: When, Where, and Time

WWE Money in the Bank 2024 is set to take place on Saturday, July 6, 2024, at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The last Money in the Bank 2023 happened on July 2, 2023, in the United Kingdom.

Australia (AEST):

- Start Time: 9 AM AEST (July 7)

- Countdown Show: 8 AM AEST (July 7)

- Standard Time: AEST

India (IST):

- Start Time: 3:30 PM IST

- Countdown Show: 2:30 PM IST

- Standard Time: IST

USA (PDT):

- Start Time: 4 PM PT

- Countdown Show: 3 PM PT

- Standard Time: PDT

USA (CDT):

- Start Time: 6 PM CT

- Countdown Show: 5 PM CT

- Standard Time: CDT

USA (ET):

- Start Time: 7 PM ET

- Countdown Show: 6 PM ET

- Standard Time: EDT

UK (BST):

- Start Time: midnight BST (July 7)

- Countdown Show: 11 PM BST (July 6)

- Standard Time: BST

How to watch WWE Money in the Bank 2024

WWE enthusiasts all around the world are eagerly waiting to watch the much anticipated WWE Money in the Bank 2024 premium live event, featuring some of the top WWE superstars.

WWE is widely regarded as the biggest and most prominent professional wrestling promotion. With its massive fan following worldwide, the company's product reaches over 180 countries, is dubbed in 30 languages, and entertains 1 billion households weekly.

WWE fanatics worldwide can catch up on all the action, including Money in the Bank 2024 PLE, on WWE's official streaming partner. The company has multiple streaming partners who have the right to stream WWE shows in their selected region; below, you will find a mix of areas, their official WWE streaming partners, and their details.

WWE Money in the Bank 2024 full match card

1.Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton and Kevin Owens vs.The Bloodline Solo Sikoa, Tama Tanga, Tonga Loa, and Jacob Fatu - Tag team match-up

2.Damian Priest (c) vs. Seth Rollins - World Heavyweight Championship - Singles match-up

3.Iyo Sky vs. Chelsea Green vs. Lyra Valkyria vs. Tiffany Stratton vs. Naomi vs. Zoey Stark - Women Money in the Bank ladder match

4. Jey Uso vs. Carmelo Hayes vs. Andrade vs. Chad Gable vs. LA Knight vs. Drew McIntyre - Men Money in the Bank ladder match

5. Sami Zayn (c) vs. Bron Breakker - Intercontinental Championship - Singles match-up

