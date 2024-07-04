WWE Money in the Bank 2024 Reddit Streams: How to Team Cody Rhodes vs The New Bloodline Tag Team Match?

WWE is all set to host another massive premium live event after hosting multiple five-star classic events from WWE Clash at the Castle 2024, Fastlane 2024, WrestleMania 40, and more.

The next PLE company will host WWE Money in the Bank 2024; the event is scheduled to take place on Saturday, July 6, 2024, at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

This will be the fifteenth edition of the Money in the Bank premium live event, the first Money in the Bank pay-per-view in Canada. The event will crown two Money-holders, one man and one woman, who have Money in the bank.

There will be two traditional six-men and women ladders match-ups, and the one lucky superstar and diva who gets her or his hand on the MITB briefcase will be crowned the MITB winner.

With the briefcase, the superstar can challenge for the championship of their choice anytime, anywhere. Last year's Money in the Bank 2023 winners were Damian Priest and IYO Sky.

Fans are highly excited to watch the top WWE superstar booked on the Money on the Bank 2024 card from WWE Undisputed champion Cody Rhodes, WWE World champion Damian Priest, Sami Zayn, Randy Orton, Jey Uso, and more. Here are the compilation matches scheduled for the card.

Match Card

1. Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, and Kevin Owens vs.The Bloodline Solo Sikoa, Tama Tanga, Tonga Loa, and Jacob Fatu - Tag team match-up

2. Damian Priest (c) vs. Seth Rollins - World Heavyweight Championship - Singles match-up

3. Iyo Sky vs. Chelsea Green vs. Lyra Valkyria vs. Tiffany Stratton vs. Naomi vs. Zoey Stark - Women Money in the Bank ladder match

4. Jey Uso vs. Carmelo Hayes vs. Andrade vs. Chad Gable vs. LA Knight vs. Drew McIntyre - Men Money in the Bank ladder match

5. Sami Zayn (c) vs. Bron Breakker - Intercontinental Championship - Singles match-up

Can you watch WWE Money in the Bank 2024 for free?

WWE Money in the Bank 2024 premium live event is definitely a much-see spectacle where fans will witness the thrilling matches from the tag team match-up between WWE Undisputed champion Cody Rhodes, Kevin Owens, Randy vs New Bloodline (Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, Jacob Fatu), WWE Heavyweight championship match between Seth Rollins and Damien Priest and more.

WWE enthusiasts definitely don't want to miss the much-anticipated Money in the Bank 2024 PLE, and fans all around the world often search for ways to watch WWE shows for free on third-party social media platforms like Reddit.

Unfortunately, WWE fans can not watch the WWE Money in the Bank 2024 premium live event or any other WWE event on Reddit or any other third-party social media platform for free, as it is against the copyright laws of Reddit and WWE.

However, WWE fans worldwide can catch all WWE shows and premium live events on their regional streaming partners. Here is a compilation of all important regions and their official WWE streaming partners.

Places: Ireland and the UK

Streaming partner: WWE Network

Price: £34.99 pounds

Time: 12:00 AM UK Time

Places: USA

Streaming partner: Peacock

Price: $5.99 per month

Time: 7 PM ET

Places: India

Streaming partner: SonyLiv and SonySports Network

Price: ₹299 Rupees per month

Time: 3:30 PM IST

