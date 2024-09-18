WWE Offers Lucrative Contract Extension Deals to These Top 3 Superstars; Find Out Who They Are

Ever since Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque has taken over the creative control in WWE, it is ensured that the talent who performs exceptionally well is being rewarded for his or her actions. And that is done by extending their current WWE contracts by offering them even bigger deals.

Recently, WWE has extended the former WWE Universal Champion Finn Balor’s deal for the next five years, as Balor had registered great performance as a heel in the Judgement Day faction. Similarly, Randy Orton too is reported to have signed another contract extension with the WWE.

Now it is reported that WWE has gone after three WWE female superstars who have made waves with their performances. According to PW Insider, the company is said to be “very aggressive” in trying to sign new contracts, despite some of them having time left in their current WWE deals.

And who are these superstars? They are Rhea Ripley, Liv Morgan, and Nia Jax. The company is completely justified in offering a bigger deal to these three superstars, as they are currently prominent faces in WWE.

WWE doesn’t have Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, Ronda Rousey, and Sasha Banks (Mercedes Mone) at the moment. It appears that there is a dearth of female talent that has found acceptance with the WWE Universe.

And these three superstars—Rhea Ripley, Liv Morgan, and Nia Jax—are highly popular. Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan are the top female superstars on Monday Night RAW. Their sensational storyline in the past few months has been received very well by the WWE.

Advertisement

In fact, Liv Morgan has risen to the occasion and has surprised everybody with her performance. As a WWE Women’s World Champion, Morgan has surpassed all expectations as a heel. Her triangular storyline with Dominik Mysterio, and Rhea Ripley amassed huge viewership on RAW. Their segment became one of the most popular on RAW. At WWE’s next PLE Bad Blood, Morgan is going to lock horns with Rhea Ripley to defend her WWE title.

Similarly, Nia Jax is WWE’s current bet for SmacDown, as Charlotte Flair still hasn’t been cleared for return. Having been there since 2014, Jax is the current WWE Women’s Champion. After winning the King and Queen of the Ring tournament in May, Nia Jax advanced to SummerSlam, winning the WWE title against Bayley. She is the top female superstar on SmackDown, and it was anyway imperative for WWE to have her on the roster for a significant period of time.