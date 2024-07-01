WWE Officials Expect Feds To Dig More Dirt On Vince McMahon And John Laurinaitis Amid Janel Grant Lawsuit

Trigger Warning: The article contains mention of sexual allegations

Vince McMahon and John Laurinaitis' controversies surrounding Janel Grant have been a topic of discussion for a while. Fight Select's Sean Ross Sapp recently talked about the situation, stating WWE isn't concerned about the controversy anymore.

However, some people within WWE believe that the federal investigation will uncover extensive details about Vince McMahon and John Laurinaitisas, and the case continues in court.

According to Sean of Fightful Select, "People in WWE are not nearly as concerned about the company personally. They expect things to be found about Vince McMahon and John Laurinaitis.”

He added that there is a belief regarding the ongoing lawsuit from Janet Grant. Most WWE employees are delighted to get rid of the two men. A couple of years ago, when both were in WWE, there was a false sense of security within the company. Now, with the departure of both, it is reiterated.

The accusation against Vince McMahon and John Laurinaitis

Vince McMahon was embroiled in controversies throughout his career as WWE Chairman, but the recent one involving former employee Janel Grant tarnished his reputation. Janel went to court with a lawsuit, accusing Vince McMahon and John Laurinaitis of forcing a sexual relationship in the early 2020s.

She worked for the company for three years, from 2019 to 2022. Additionally, Grant claimed that she and Vince signed an NDA with a payment of $3 million, but he only paid $1 million amid sexual assault allegations in 2022.

On the other hand, John Laurinaitis claimed in February 2024 that Vince McMahon used his power and position as WWE Chairman, forcing him to commit misconduct.

The aftermath of Vince McMahon's and John Laurinaitis' careers

The sexual misconduct lawsuit hurt the respective careers of Vince McMahon and John Laurinaitis. The 78-year-old was coerced to give up his position as WWE Chairman, selling it to Endeavor Group. Now, Vince McMahon isn't even allowed to enter WWE's headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut. Triple H has been serving as the head of creative.

Likewise, Laurinaitis was serving as the head of talent relations in WWE. Following the Janel Grant controversy, Bruce Prichard filled his shoes. After two decades of association with WWE, John was released by the company.

